16:54 05.02.2021

Ministry of Ecology sets limits on catch of biological resources in 2021

Limits and forecasts for the catch of biological resources in the reservoirs of Ukraine for 2021, approved by Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Roman Abramovsky, have come into force.

"To maintain the natural balance, the Ministry of Ecology annually approves these limits. For example, this year the population of mullet and Azov turbot has increased, so fishermen will be able to catch these fish, and with certain limits: 345 tonnes for Azov turbot, and 2,000 tonnes for mullet," the ministry said in a press release.

According to published documents, in the Black Sea, in particular, the limit for catching turbot is set at 158 tonnes, in Azov Sea the limit for goby is 4,200 tonnes, mussels – 18,000 tonnes, zostera – 1,000 tonnes.

The forecast for catching sprat in the Black Sea is 20,000 tonnes, shrimp – 750 tonnes, goatfish – 920 tonnes. The forecast of catch of kilkas in the Sea of Azov is 37,000 tonnes, anchovies – 30,000 tonnes.

In the Dnipro reservoirs, the total catch limit in six reservoirs (Kyiv, Kaniv, Kremenchuk, Kamianske, Dniprovske and Kakhovka) was 2,637 tonnes for roach, 1,236 tonnes for white breams, and 540 tonnes for pike perch.

The total catch forecast for pike is set at 129 tonnes, catfish at 262 tonnes, while there are no limitations on the catch of silver carp and kilkas.

In fishery water bodies of Chernihiv region, the catch of bream is limited to 25.1 tonnes, roach – 9.7 tonnes, catfish – 1.3 tonnes, and pike – 3 tonnes.

In the internal salt water bodies of Kherson region there are no catch limitations for 2021.

The website of the ministry also reported the imminent approval of the fishing regime and the quota for the production of aquatic bioresources for 2021.

According to the ministry, the Red Book Commission also included a sneep in the annual edition of the document and removed zanthe.

According to the State Customs Service, imports of fresh and chilled fish in 2020 in kind increased by a third compared to the previous year – from 23,000 tonnes to 30,000 tonnes, in U.S. dollars – by 15.4%, from $141 million to $162 million.

According to its data, imports of frozen fish last year amounted to 271,000 tonnes worth $365 million, down 5.1% and 3.1% respectively.

 

