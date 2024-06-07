Facts

09:22 07.06.2024

Electricity limits increased in Kyiv – Yasno

1 min read
Electricity limits increased in Kyiv – Yasno

Forecasted electricity consumption for Kyiv on Friday, June 7, is 1,050-1,100 MW. Critical infrastructure now occupies about 25%; for the business and population, about 50% of usual consumption will remain, said Serhiy Kovalenko, general director of the Yasno electricity supplier company.

"Today Ukrenergo allocated more volumes for Kyiv, so today is a little easier. Tomorrow the trend will continue," he wrote on Facebook.

Kovalenko noted that on June 24, a resolution on the fair distribution of limits begins to work.

"I hope it will become, if not easier, then at least clearer on what principle the restrictions are calculated. I also look forward to the decision on distribution between regions," he concluded.

Tags: #kyiv #electricity #limit

MORE ABOUT

15:14 04.06.2024
Shmyhal: Saving electricity will be part of our daily lives in coming years

Shmyhal: Saving electricity will be part of our daily lives in coming years

13:57 03.06.2024
No relation between electricity export and power outages – EIR Center

No relation between electricity export and power outages – EIR Center

20:40 31.05.2024
Klitschko: Kyiv preparing for difficult winter given large-scale damage to energy infrastructure

Klitschko: Kyiv preparing for difficult winter given large-scale damage to energy infrastructure

17:51 31.05.2024
Govt sets electricity tariff for households at UAH 4.32 per kWh from June 1 – official

Govt sets electricity tariff for households at UAH 4.32 per kWh from June 1 – official

14:47 30.05.2024
Kyiv Metro increases intervals between trains due to acute staff shortage

Kyiv Metro increases intervals between trains due to acute staff shortage

13:58 30.05.2024
Thanks to solar generation, return of two NPP units from maintenance, planned power outages not applied for several days, but saving necessary – PM

Thanks to solar generation, return of two NPP units from maintenance, planned power outages not applied for several days, but saving necessary – PM

20:43 28.05.2024
Ukrenergo doesn't set energy consumption limits for environment

Ukrenergo doesn't set energy consumption limits for environment

19:11 24.05.2024
Hourly outage schedules on Saturday to be valid for only two evening hours

Hourly outage schedules on Saturday to be valid for only two evening hours

13:31 24.05.2024
Decision to increase electricity tariffs for population to be made within week – Minister

Decision to increase electricity tariffs for population to be made within week – Minister

20:45 22.05.2024
Verkhovna Rada adopts law on moratorium on bankruptcy of state-owned critical infrastructure facilities

Verkhovna Rada adopts law on moratorium on bankruptcy of state-owned critical infrastructure facilities

AD

HOT NEWS

Defense Forces eliminate 48 out of 53 UAVs, five cruise missiles – Air Force

American weapons won’t be used to attack Moscow, Kremlin – Biden

There’s no reason to talk about mobilization of 18-year-olds – Stefanchuk

Zelenskyy in Normandy: Important meetings ahead to strengthen Ukraine

Rada ratifies Ukraine Facility agreement with EU

LATEST

Ukrzaliznytsia warns of worsening of situation at road checkpoints on Polish border, calling for cargo to be sent by rail

Defense Forces eliminate 48 out of 53 UAVs, five cruise missiles – Air Force

Macron: France wants to train AFU brigade, but not sending troops to Ukraine

Zelenskyy, his wife take part in ceremony celebrating 80th anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

France to supply Mirage 2000 aircraft to Ukraine – Macron

UKRENERGO ANNOUNCES EMERGENCY OUTAGES IN 12 REGIONS, KYIV CITY

Kuleba congratulates Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia on their election to non-permanent members of UNSC

Former conscript, who transmitted to FSB rep data on basing of defense forces in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv regions, sentenced to five years in prison – prosecutor's office

Georgia intends to normalize relations with U.S. - PM

Invaders carry out one missile, 37 airstrikes on Ukraine during day

AD
AD
AD
AD