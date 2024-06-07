Electricity limits increased in Kyiv – Yasno

Forecasted electricity consumption for Kyiv on Friday, June 7, is 1,050-1,100 MW. Critical infrastructure now occupies about 25%; for the business and population, about 50% of usual consumption will remain, said Serhiy Kovalenko, general director of the Yasno electricity supplier company.

"Today Ukrenergo allocated more volumes for Kyiv, so today is a little easier. Tomorrow the trend will continue," he wrote on Facebook.

Kovalenko noted that on June 24, a resolution on the fair distribution of limits begins to work.

"I hope it will become, if not easier, then at least clearer on what principle the restrictions are calculated. I also look forward to the decision on distribution between regions," he concluded.