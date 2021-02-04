Economy

11:09 04.02.2021

Govt approves transfer of railway track from Ukrzaliznytsia to Energoatom in exclusion zone for launch of CSFSF

At a meeting on Wednesday, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted, with one day revision, a draft resolution on transferring the railway track on the Vilcha-Yaniv railway line (exclusion zone, Ivankiv district of Kyiv region) from JSC Ukrzaliznytsia to the state-owned enterprise National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom, which will allow Energoatom to launch the Central Storage Facility for Spent Nuclear Fuel (CSFSF) into operation.

"The project proposes to transfer the railway track from Vilcha station to Yaniv station in the exclusion zone with other objects of railway infrastructure, including construction in progress located on this site, from state-run Ukrzaliznytsia to Energoatom with the right to conduct economic activities," Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Krykliy said at the government meeting.

According to the document, the functions of the customer for the reconstruction of the railway track from the Vilcha station to the Yaniv station for the operation of the CSFSF are assigned to Energoatom.

As reported, Energoatom completed the construction of the first stage of the CSFSF on December 21. The only problematic issue for the commissioning of the first stage of the storage facility was the laying of a railway track on the Vilcha-Yanov railway line with a length of 43 km.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #energoatom #csfsf
