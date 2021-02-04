Economy

10:20 04.02.2021

DTEK explains complete shutdown of Zaporizhia TPP by accident at Zaporizhiaoblenergo substation

Energy holding DTEK, which owns the Zaporizhia TPP, explained its complete disconnection from the power system at 19.25 on February 3 by the closure of the distribution system operator Zaporizhiaoblenergo at the Luch substation.

"Due to a short circuit at the substation, protections at the units of the Zaporizhia TPP turned on, which did not allow a larger accident to happen," DTEK said on its website late Wednesday evening.

According to the report, at the time of the incident, three power units with a total capacity of 750 MW were in operation.

DTEK reported that it plans to start start-up operations at TPP units within a few hours and is synchronizing its actions with NEC Ukrenergo.

The shutdown of the station led to a short-term blackout in the city of Enerhodar, but at the moment the city's power supply has been restored, the message says.

For his part, the mayor of Enerhodar, Dmytro Orlov, reported on his Facebook page late on Wednesday night that the Zaporizhia NPP is operating normally and there is no reason for panic, but the situation with Zaporizhia TPP requires professional analysis and investigation.

According to him, the energy supply of the housing stock, as well as treatment facilities, has been almost completely resumed, and the water supply is being restored.

As reported, an accident occurred at a thermal power plant in Enerhodar, Zaporizhia region, on February 3, as a result of which the city was left without electricity and water.

