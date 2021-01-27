Implementation of EU integration commitments in transport area expands by 15 pp in 2020 – minister

Ukraine increased the level of fulfillment of the obligations of the Association Agreement with the EU in the field of transport by 15 percentage points (pp) in 2020 compared to 2019, according to the website of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

"According to the Pulse of the Agreement system, the total percentage of the Ukrainian side fulfilling all obligations in accordance with the Association Agreement in the field of transport increased from 19% in 2019 to 34% in 2020," the ministry said.

These results were presented by Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Vladyslav Krykliy during a working meeting with Head of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas on January 26 in Kyiv.

The parties discussed the state of implementation of EU legislation in the field of transport, as well as further cooperation in various infrastructure areas.

In particular, Krykliy expressed hope that the signing of the Common Aviation Area Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union will take place in the near future, and said that Ukraine counts on the EU's support in this matter.

The Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine also informed the European side that in connection with the adoption of the law on inland waterways in December 2020, the Ministry of Infrastructure has already begun work on the development of appropriate regulatory legal acts to ensure the implementation of the norms of this law.

"The inclusion of Ukraine's inland waterways into the regional TEN-T network, which opens up opportunities for encouraging IFI investments in the development of river infrastructure, remains relevant for the Ukrainian side. Therefore, Ukraine expects active cooperation in this direction," Krykliy said.

In addition, the participants in the meeting discussed the liberalization of international road transport between Ukraine and the EU countries, in particular, the Ukrainian side proposed to create a separate working group with EU representatives to work out this issue.