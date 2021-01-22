RGC launches new plant for production of gas equipment in Dnipro

The Regional Gas Company (RGC) has built a modern automated plant for the production of gas equipment RGC Production in Dnipro.

According to a press release, the plant with a production capacity of 1,000 of cabinet-type gas control points and gas metering units per year will meet the needs for modern gas control equipment in the eastern and southern regions of Ukraine.

"We plan to dynamically increase the share of modern gas equipment on the Ukrainian market and are already exploring the possibilities of exporting RGC Production products to the EU countries," Chief Operating Officer Oleksiy Tiutiunnyk said.

According to the company, modern cabinet-type gas control points, which will be produced by the plant in Dnipro, are intended for the modernization of gas distribution networks in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia and Kharkiv regions, as well as in the cities of Dnipro, Kharkiv and Kryvy Rih. As of the beginning of 2021, there were about 2,500 cabinet-type gas control points in these regions, which have been in operation for more than 20 years and need to be replaced.

In addition, the Regional Gas Company has started construction of a modern automated plant RGC Production in Vinnytsia.

"Now the construction of premises for the next RGC Production plant in Vinnytsia is underway. It will ensure the modernization of gas distribution networks with modern gas equipment in Khmelnytsky, Rivne, Chernivtsi and Zhytomyr regions. It is planned that it will start its work early next year," project manager of RGC Production Oleksandr Volovych said.

The first such plant was opened in Lviv a year and a half ago.

As reported, 20 gas distribution companies operate under the RGC brand managed by Dmytro Firtash's Group DF, servicing more than 250,000 km of gas pipelines and more than 8 million gas consumers.