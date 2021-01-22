Economy

14:05 22.01.2021

RGC launches new plant for production of gas equipment in Dnipro

2 min read
RGC launches new plant for production of gas equipment in Dnipro

The Regional Gas Company (RGC) has built a modern automated plant for the production of gas equipment RGC Production in Dnipro.

According to a press release, the plant with a production capacity of 1,000 of cabinet-type gas control points and gas metering units per year will meet the needs for modern gas control equipment in the eastern and southern regions of Ukraine.

"We plan to dynamically increase the share of modern gas equipment on the Ukrainian market and are already exploring the possibilities of exporting RGC Production products to the EU countries," Chief Operating Officer Oleksiy Tiutiunnyk said.

According to the company, modern cabinet-type gas control points, which will be produced by the plant in Dnipro, are intended for the modernization of gas distribution networks in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia and Kharkiv regions, as well as in the cities of Dnipro, Kharkiv and Kryvy Rih. As of the beginning of 2021, there were about 2,500 cabinet-type gas control points in these regions, which have been in operation for more than 20 years and need to be replaced.

In addition, the Regional Gas Company has started construction of a modern automated plant RGC Production in Vinnytsia.

"Now the construction of premises for the next RGC Production plant in Vinnytsia is underway. It will ensure the modernization of gas distribution networks with modern gas equipment in Khmelnytsky, Rivne, Chernivtsi and Zhytomyr regions. It is planned that it will start its work early next year," project manager of RGC Production Oleksandr Volovych said.

The first such plant was opened in Lviv a year and a half ago.

As reported, 20 gas distribution companies operate under the RGC brand managed by Dmytro Firtash's Group DF, servicing more than 250,000 km of gas pipelines and more than 8 million gas consumers.

Tags: #rgc #plant
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:11 21.01.2021
Kuznya on Rybalsky preparing counterclaim to Defense Ministry in dispute on ship of Laguna project

Kuznya on Rybalsky preparing counterclaim to Defense Ministry in dispute on ship of Laguna project

11:17 08.12.2020
Ukraine's Air Force receives one more modernized fighter MIG-29MU1 – Ukroboronprom

Ukraine's Air Force receives one more modernized fighter MIG-29MU1 – Ukroboronprom

10:07 11.12.2019
RGC to challenge competition agency's fine in court – statement

RGC to challenge competition agency's fine in court – statement

14:12 26.09.2018
Touchstone interested in building offshore combined solar, wind power plant in Ukraine

Touchstone interested in building offshore combined solar, wind power plant in Ukraine

13:34 26.07.2018
RGC trying to divert public attention from gas thefts by group's companies

RGC trying to divert public attention from gas thefts by group's companies

13:33 23.08.2017
SPF announces tender to select appraiser of state-owned stake in Odesa Port-Side Plant

SPF announces tender to select appraiser of state-owned stake in Odesa Port-Side Plant

17:11 26.05.2017
Energy Ministry announces start of building fourth hydroelectric unit at Dnistrovska hydroelectric plant

Energy Ministry announces start of building fourth hydroelectric unit at Dnistrovska hydroelectric plant

17:16 01.02.2017
Avdiyivka coke plant to restore production levels in 3-4 days after electricity supply repairs

Avdiyivka coke plant to restore production levels in 3-4 days after electricity supply repairs

11:14 25.08.2016
Ukroboronprom head advocates reshuffling top executives at Kharkiv Aviation Plant

Ukroboronprom head advocates reshuffling top executives at Kharkiv Aviation Plant

10:59 09.06.2016
Kharkiv tractor plant invites tax representative to creditors meeting on June 9

Kharkiv tractor plant invites tax representative to creditors meeting on June 9

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's industrial production 5.2% down in 2020 – statistics

Office of National Investment Council proposes to create state fund of funds, national investment fund with shares of large SOEs for holding IPO

Ukraine joins joint pledge of some WTO members on export prohibitions and restrictions

NBU highly assesses chances of first review of Stand-By Arrangement by IMF mission – NBU head

NBU expects Ukraine's forex reserves to remain at about $30 bln – NBU head

LATEST

IFC on Jan 25 to sign agreement to issue five-year EUR 30 mln loan to Ukrgasbank with possible conversion into bank's capital

Ukraine's industrial production 5.2% down in 2020 – statistics

PM expects implementation of first concession road to start in 2021

AB InBev Efes brings Mexican beer Modelo to Ukrainian market

Office of National Investment Council proposes to create state fund of funds, national investment fund with shares of large SOEs for holding IPO

Implementation of National Strategy 2030 to allow doubling Ukraine's GDP in 10 years

Ukrainian pig breeders ask to revise quotas on pork imports from EU when revising FTA terms in 2021

Ukraine joins joint pledge of some WTO members on export prohibitions and restrictions

Univer, Alfa-Bank conduct first repo with govt bonds on Ukrainian Exchange with risk control through Settlement Center

EBA proposes to extend implementation period of National Emission Reduction Plan by five years

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD