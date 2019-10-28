Economy

14:08 28.10.2019

Gas stocks at UGS facilities of Ukraine 2.5 times more than year ago

2 min read
Gas stocks at UGS facilities of Ukraine 2.5 times more than year ago

Ukraine boosted its natural gas stocks in underground gas storage facilities (UGS) by 12.937 billion cubic meters (bcm), to 21.683 bcm from April 4 to October 26, 2019, according to JSC Ukrtransgaz.

Interfax-Ukraine's estimates show that this volume exceeds the inventory indicator as of October 26, 2018 by 27.2%, that as of October 26, 2017 by 28% and of October 26, 2016 by 48.7%.

Some 2.353 bcm was pumped into the country's storage facilities on October 1 through October 26, which was 48.2 million cubic meters (mcm) per day on the average. The average daily amount in September was 72.5 mcm, it was 77.5 mcm in August, 74.4 mcm in July, 71.9 mcm in June, and 62.9 mcm in May.

Some 54.09 mcm of natural gas was pumped into the country's UGS facilities on October 26, 2019, alone, while gas import totaled 58.2 mcm and domestic production was 57.8 mcm.

Earlier, Chairman of Executive Board of Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev said that the company planned to pump additional volumes of natural gas into the Ukrainian underground storage facilities in the event that Russia's Gazprom ceases gas transit through the country in 2020.

As reported, during the heating season from November 6, 2018, to April 4, 2019, Ukraine's gas stocks in the UGS facilities shrank by 8.45 bcm (from 17.195 bcm to 8.745 bcm).

Ukrtransgaz, fully owned by Naftogaz Ukrainy, operates a system of gas pipelines and 12 underground gas storages in the country. Their total capacity is 31 bcm.

Tags: #ugs #ukrtransgaz #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:41 22.10.2019
Ukraine, EU, Russia hold technical consultations to prepare for next round of gas transit talks

Ukraine, EU, Russia hold technical consultations to prepare for next round of gas transit talks

13:58 22.10.2019
Russian, Ukrainian, EC officials have 'constructive' meeting ahead of ministerial gas talks

Russian, Ukrainian, EC officials have 'constructive' meeting ahead of ministerial gas talks

12:29 18.10.2019
Ukrtransgaz completes construction, installation works at Komarno compressor station to boost reverse gas supplies from Poland

Ukrtransgaz completes construction, installation works at Komarno compressor station to boost reverse gas supplies from Poland

16:29 17.10.2019
Uncertain Russian gas transit enhances boosts interest in UGS facilities – TSO of Ukraine chief

Uncertain Russian gas transit enhances boosts interest in UGS facilities – TSO of Ukraine chief

16:14 15.10.2019
Gas stocks at UGS facilities of Ukraine exceed 21 bcm

Gas stocks at UGS facilities of Ukraine exceed 21 bcm

16:22 09.10.2019
Preparation of Ukraine for certification of TSO of Ukraine completed by 90%, some important tasks left to be settled – Kopac

Preparation of Ukraine for certification of TSO of Ukraine completed by 90%, some important tasks left to be settled – Kopac

10:15 07.10.2019
Gas stocks at UGS facilities exceed 20.5 bcm – Naftogaz

Gas stocks at UGS facilities exceed 20.5 bcm – Naftogaz

10:56 04.10.2019
Gas prices in Europe could spike in absence of contract between Naftogaz and Gazprom in 2020

Gas prices in Europe could spike in absence of contract between Naftogaz and Gazprom in 2020

16:13 02.10.2019
Putin: Russia will sign gas transit contract with Ukraine if it implements EU legislation by year end

Putin: Russia will sign gas transit contract with Ukraine if it implements EU legislation by year end

09:43 02.10.2019
Ukraine's gas stocks in underground facilities reach 20.3 bcm

Ukraine's gas stocks in underground facilities reach 20.3 bcm

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz plans $500 mln eurobonds, to start road show on Oct 30

Zhevaho temporarily leaves post of Ferrexpo CEO until accusation against him refuted

Finance Ministry could attract UAH 50 bln to fund state budget deficit by late 2019

Gazprom and Naftogaz heads will hold gas talks in Brussels on Oct 28

Trump cancels suspension of duty-free trade for Ukrainian products

LATEST

Naftogaz plans $500 mln eurobonds, to start road show on Oct 30

Ukrainian PM discusses expansion of projects implemented in Ukraine with support of EIB with EIB vice president

Ukraine, U.S. to discuss annulment of duty on supplies of metal products to U.S. at meeting of trade, investment council on Nov 1

Zhevaho temporarily leaves post of Ferrexpo CEO until accusation against him refuted

Finance Ministry could attract UAH 50 bln to fund state budget deficit by late 2019

Gazprom and Naftogaz heads will hold gas talks in Brussels on Oct 28

Trump cancels suspension of duty-free trade for Ukrainian products

Amsterdam court freezes shares of South Stream – Naftogaz executive officer

Economy Ministry predicts 7.8% rise of exports in 2020

Reduction of industrial production in Ukraine slows down to 1.1% in Sept

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD