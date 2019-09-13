Economy

12:56 13.09.2019

Ukraine reduces gas consumption by 8% in eight months – Ukrtransgaz

Ukrtransgaz in January-August 2019 transported 16.7 billion cubic meters of gas to all categories of Ukrainian consumers, which is 8% less than in the same period last year.

The company reported that additionally to this the total use of gas for production and technological servicing decreased by 2%, to 2.4 billion cubic meters (excluding the volume of production and technological servicing of operators of gas distribution networks, private mining companies, etc.).

According to Ukrtransgaz, at the same time gas production in Ukraine in January-August 2019 rose by 1% compared to January-August last year and amounted to 13.9 billion cubic meters.

At the same time, due to the increase in gas reserves by early September to 18.3 billion cubic meters, which is 25% more than last year's volume on this date, imports grew by 40%, to 9.6 billion cubic meters. In particular, imports from Slovakia grew by 40%, to 6 billion cubic meters, from Hungary by 28%, to 2.7 billion cubic meters, and from Poland by 85%, to 900 million cubic meters.

Загрузка...

