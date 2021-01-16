Economy

13:57 16.01.2021

Transportation of containers across Ukraine grows by almost 11% in 2020 – Ukrzaliznytsia

Transportation of containers across Ukraine grows by almost 11% in 2020 – Ukrzaliznytsia

More than 425,000 TEU in containers were transported across Ukraine in 2020, which is 10.7% more than in 2019, the press service of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia said on Saturday.

Ukrzaliznytsia said that the growth in traffic was ensured by organizing a larger number of container trains, attracting new international routes, and improving transportation technology.

According to the company, more than 230,000 TEU of containers were transported as part of container trains in 2020, which is 41% more than in 2019.

A total of 22 container trains from China were received last year.

Direct container shipments from China to Ukraine began on June 8, 2020.

