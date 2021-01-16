Ukrzaliznytsia replaces more than 700 contact system masts, increases operational reliability of some power supply devices in 2020

In 2020, work was carried out to update the contact network and power supply infrastructure devices at certain sections of all six regional branches of Ukrzaliznytsia, the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia said on Thursday.

According to the company, in particular, more than 700 contact system masts, more than 40 km of worn-out overhead wire, more than 30 km of a carrying cable, more than 3,500 overhead catenary insulators have been replaced on the railway network, and more than half a thousand air switches have been modernized.

In addition, more than 120 km of steel wires, 1,700 masts and more than 12,600 insulators of overhead power lines for signaling, centralization and blocking devices were replaced with new ones on power engineering devices. A complex of restoration works was carried out at traction substations.

At present, a contact network with a total length of main tracks of 10,266 km is operated in Ukraine, which is 47% of the total length of the country's railways.