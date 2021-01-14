Economy

15:55 14.01.2021

Ukraine increases imports of chocolate by 25.7%, coffee by 15.4% in 2020

Imports of chocolate to Ukraine in 2020 grew in kind by 28% compared to the previous year, from 33,600 tonnes to 43,000 tonnes, in monetary terms it rose by 25.7%, from $150.5 million to $189.1 million, the State Customs Service has said.

According to the data, the export of chocolate from Ukraine last year decreased 9.7%, from 63,900 tonnes to 57,700 tonnes, in U.S. dollar terms it fell by 6.6%, from $169.7 million to $158.4 million.

Among the main buyers of Ukrainian chocolate were Kazakhstan (7.2% of the total), Belarus (8.4%) and Romania (9.2%), and it was imported mainly from Poland (33.6%), the Netherlands (13, 8%) and Germany (12.2%).

According to the State Customs Service, imports of cocoa beans, cocoa paste, cocoa butter and cocoa fats, as well as cocoa powder in 2020 decreased in volume by 2.5%, to 54,300 tonnes, while in money terms it grew by 5.7%, to $186.9 million.

In addition, according to the State Customs Service, in 2020 the import of coffee and its substitutes also increased: in kind by 8.4%, to $48,400 tonnes, in monetary terms by 15.4%, to $166.4 million.

The export of these products amounted to 370 tonnes for $1.8 million, having increased by 61.2% and 15.8% compared to 2019, respectively.

The largest countries from which Ukraine imported coffee were Poland (22.7%), Italy (15.3%) and Germany (8.1%).

 

