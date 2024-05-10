After attacks on May 8 D.Trading increases electricity imports fourfold

D.Trading LLC swiftly increased imports of electricity from Europe for its consumers fourfold after enemy attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure on May 8, the company's website reported on Friday.

"The use of imports provides industrial consumers with the opportunity to minimize the risks of electricity consumption restrictions and to continue operating in these challenging times," said Dmytro Malyar, CEO of D.Trading, as quoted in the statement.

The company informed that the schedule of imported electricity supplies from "D.Trading" aligns with the profile of the power system's needs and reaches 0.85 GW at its maximum. Commercial imports are being attracted even during nighttime hours for end consumers since the deficit persists for most of the day.

In April 2024, D.Trading accounted for a third of the total volume of electricity imports into Ukraine – 32%, and in March – 46%.

D.Trading told Interfax-Ukraine that overall, after the May 8 attack, electricity imports into Ukraine more than doubled: from 7 million kWh per day to 16 million kWh per day. The available section for imports, at 1.7 GW, is used by more than 80% during evening peak hours.

D.Trading also noted that due to the electricity deficit, spot prices for May 9-11 increased by 14% (to over UAH 4,000 per MWh) compared to the period before the recent shelling (May 1-8).

As Malyar pointed out on May 9 on Facebook, the electricity shortage on the spot electricity market reached 2.7 GW in certain hours.