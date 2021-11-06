Economy

17:03 06.11.2021

TET Group imports 5 MWh of electricity from Belarus on Nov 6 – Head of Rada's energy committee

TET Group imports 5 MWh of electricity from Belarus on Nov 6 – Head of Rada's energy committee

On November 6, TET Group began importing electricity from Belarus in the amount of 5 MWh, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Utility Services Andriy Gerus has said.

"The import of electricity from Belarus to Ukraine in the amount of 5 MWh has begun," Gerus wrote in his Telegram channel on Saturday.

At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that it was imported by Vitaliy Butenko's TET Group LLC, which, according to him, was the only one that received the right to import electricity from Belarus, unlike Energoatom and ERU Trading, which also bought out rights to import electricity via cross-border sections at Ukrenergo auctions, but physically it is not imported.

At the same time, Gerus said that earlier TET Group, which was founded in the summer of this year and began its activity only in October, did not import electricity.

"Nevertheless, it is TET Group that bypasses both the state-owned Energoatom and ERU Trading, which has been operating on the market for over five years, and gets exclusive/monopoly access to Belarusian electricity," the head of the committee said.

Gerus suggested that the company received access to the Belarusian electricity as a result of certain agreements.

