Honey exports from Ukraine increase in monetary terms by 27.2% in 2020

Exports of honey from Ukraine in 2020 increased by 45.1% compared to the previous year, to 80,800 tonnes from 55,700 tonnes, and in dollar terms by 27.2%, from $101 million to $139 million, the State Customs Service said.

As a result, its share in exports increased to 0.28% from 0.2% a year earlier, the State Customs Service said.

According to its data, imports of honey into Ukraine last year, although it grew 6.5 times in quantity terms and 4.5 times in monetary terms, is still more than 500 times lower than exports. In absolute terms, it amounted to 140 tonnes for $270,000.

The State Customs Service said that the largest three markets for Ukrainian honey last year were Poland with 26%, Germany with 18.8% and the United States with 9.7%.