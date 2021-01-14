Economy

15:11 14.01.2021

Honey exports from Ukraine increase in monetary terms by 27.2% in 2020

1 min read
Honey exports from Ukraine increase in monetary terms by 27.2% in 2020

 Exports of honey from Ukraine in 2020 increased by 45.1% compared to the previous year, to 80,800 tonnes from 55,700 tonnes, and in dollar terms by 27.2%, from $101 million to $139 million, the State Customs Service said.

As a result, its share in exports increased to 0.28% from 0.2% a year earlier, the State Customs Service said.

According to its data, imports of honey into Ukraine last year, although it grew 6.5 times in quantity terms and 4.5 times in monetary terms, is still more than 500 times lower than exports. In absolute terms, it amounted to 140 tonnes for $270,000.

The State Customs Service said that the largest three markets for Ukrainian honey last year were Poland with 26%, Germany with 18.8% and the United States with 9.7%.

Tags: #exports #honey
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:19 08.07.2020
Ukraine exports record 57 mln tonnes of grain in 2019/20 agri-year

Ukraine exports record 57 mln tonnes of grain in 2019/20 agri-year

18:42 24.10.2019
Economy Ministry predicts 7.8% rise of exports in 2020

Economy Ministry predicts 7.8% rise of exports in 2020

17:44 01.08.2019
Ukraine exports 3.7 mln tonnes of grain since start of 2019/2020 MY

Ukraine exports 3.7 mln tonnes of grain since start of 2019/2020 MY

16:59 15.03.2019
Ukraine seeks to make its share of exports to EU reach 50% – Poroshenko

Ukraine seeks to make its share of exports to EU reach 50% – Poroshenko

13:45 30.11.2018
Ukraine fully uses 10 quotas for duty free exports of food to EU

Ukraine fully uses 10 quotas for duty free exports of food to EU

18:06 29.11.2018
Exports of agricultural products from Ukraine amount to $14.8 bln in ten months

Exports of agricultural products from Ukraine amount to $14.8 bln in ten months

11:53 28.09.2018
Ukraine could increase exports of poultry by 7.4% in 2018 – Union of Poultry Farmers

Ukraine could increase exports of poultry by 7.4% in 2018 – Union of Poultry Farmers

15:09 01.09.2018
Ukraine exports goods and services worth $11.2 bln to EU in H1, 2018 - Poroshenko

Ukraine exports goods and services worth $11.2 bln to EU in H1, 2018 - Poroshenko

11:31 21.08.2018
Ukraine slightly reduces agri-exports to EU in H1

Ukraine slightly reduces agri-exports to EU in H1

16:03 25.07.2018
Vetoed law on temporary ban on timber exports provides cover for illegal logging schemes – Klympush-Tsintsadze

Vetoed law on temporary ban on timber exports provides cover for illegal logging schemes – Klympush-Tsintsadze

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian PM announces holding of constructive meeting on price of gas with IMF

IMF concerned about possible regulation of gas prices by state in Ukraine

Naftogaz in 2020 provides Gazprom with gas transit services for $ 2.11 bln - Naftogaz

Ukrainian PM orders preparing state regulation of gas price for quarantine period at UAH 6.99 per cubic meter

PM INSTRUCTS TO SUPPORT USERS OF ELECTRIC HEATING BY SUBSIDIES

LATEST

Ukrainian PM announces holding of constructive meeting on price of gas with IMF

UKRAINIAN PM ANNOUNCES HOLDING OF CONSTRUCTIVE MEETING ON PRICE OF GAS WITH IMF

Epicenter K opposes severe quarantine restrictions for businesses, large shopping centers

EBRD asks energy regulator to allow Guaranteed Buyer to use loans of state-run banks issued to Ukrenergo to pay to 'green' generation

Epicenter K plans to invest over $1.2 bln in development of group in 2021-2022

EBRD to help Infrastructure Ministry with drafting laws to create special funds for financing airports, railway infrastructure in Ukraine

IMF concerned about possible regulation of gas prices by state in Ukraine

Ukraine increases imports of chocolate by 25.7%, coffee by 15.4% in 2020

Ukraine's airports reduce passenger traffic by 64.4%, airlines by 65% in 2020

Naftogaz in 2020 provides Gazprom with gas transit services for $ 2.11 bln - Naftogaz

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD