Presidents of Ukraine, Portugal agree to hold meeting of intergovt commission on economic cooperation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in a telephone conversation with President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa discussed the intensification of bilateral trade and economic cooperation and the continuation of the dialogue at the highest level.

"I am optimistic about the further increase in the trade turnover of our states," Zelensky said.

The parties agreed to hold the third meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation as soon as possible.

In addition, Zelensky and de Sousa outlined the priority areas of cooperation between Ukraine and Portugal, namely, trade, energy, space infrastructure, digitalization, scientific and technical cooperation and others.