Naftogaz Group pays UAH 141.5 bln to national budget in 2020

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and its companies in 2020 paid UAH 141.5 billion in taxes and fees to the national and local budgets (including part of dividends for 2019), the company's press service has reported.

At the same time, in December payments to the budgets amounted to UAH 46.7 billion, which is primarily linked to payments following the settlement of the tax debt of PJSC Ukrnafta.

According to the press service, receipts from the group accounted for over 13% of the total national budget revenues in 2020, and the group remains the largest taxpayer in Ukraine.

As reported, NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and its companies paid UAH 121.4 billion in taxes and dividends to the budgets of all levels in 2019.