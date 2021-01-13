Economy

10:47 13.01.2021

Naftogaz Group pays UAH 141.5 bln to national budget in 2020

1 min read
Naftogaz Group pays UAH 141.5 bln to national budget in 2020

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and its companies in 2020 paid UAH 141.5 billion in taxes and fees to the national and local budgets (including part of dividends for 2019), the company's press service has reported.

At the same time, in December payments to the budgets amounted to UAH 46.7 billion, which is primarily linked to payments following the settlement of the tax debt of PJSC Ukrnafta.

According to the press service, receipts from the group accounted for over 13% of the total national budget revenues in 2020, and the group remains the largest taxpayer in Ukraine.

As reported, NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and its companies paid UAH 121.4 billion in taxes and dividends to the budgets of all levels in 2019.

Tags: #naftogaz
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:01 31.12.2020
Ukrainians will be able to save up to 40% when paying for gas by choosing state supplier - Zelensky

Ukrainians will be able to save up to 40% when paying for gas by choosing state supplier - Zelensky

18:01 30.12.2020
Naftogaz to offer at least 15% of produced gas at exchange

Naftogaz to offer at least 15% of produced gas at exchange

15:35 28.12.2020
Naftogaz raises price of gas for household consumers

Naftogaz raises price of gas for household consumers

15:48 23.12.2020
Govt approves Naftogaz's financial plan for 2020 with net profit of UAH 11.5 bln

Govt approves Naftogaz's financial plan for 2020 with net profit of UAH 11.5 bln

16:19 18.12.2020
Naftogaz to discuss its participation in Ukrtatnafta work with major shareholders of plant - Havrylenko

Naftogaz to discuss its participation in Ukrtatnafta work with major shareholders of plant - Havrylenko

14:58 18.12.2020
Naftogaz becomes owner of Nadra Yuzivska – Opimakh

Naftogaz becomes owner of Nadra Yuzivska – Opimakh

15:34 16.12.2020
Govt approves acquisition of Nadra Yuzivska by Naftogaz

Govt approves acquisition of Nadra Yuzivska by Naftogaz

11:23 14.12.2020
Naftogaz buys controlling stake in Nadra Yuzivska

Naftogaz buys controlling stake in Nadra Yuzivska

09:53 26.11.2020
Naftogaz sees net loss of UAH 17 bln in Jan-Sept

Naftogaz sees net loss of UAH 17 bln in Jan-Sept

11:52 12.11.2020
Naftogaz CEO: We must not start Naftogaz IPO with Ukrnafta

Naftogaz CEO: We must not start Naftogaz IPO with Ukrnafta

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian PM orders preparing state regulation of gas price for quarantine period at UAH 6.99 per cubic meter

PM INSTRUCTS TO SUPPORT USERS OF ELECTRIC HEATING BY SUBSIDIES

Finance Ministry keeps rates on govt domestic loan bonds, raises UAH 7.6 bln, $48.2 mln at auctions

Zelensky signs law 'On electronic communications'

Ukraine's net intl reserves amount to $ 18.1 bln - head of NBU Council

LATEST

Gas Producers Association asks Energy Community Secretariat to prevent interference with work of energy regulator aimed at canceling gas supply tariffs

Presidents of Ukraine, Portugal agree to hold meeting of intergovt commission on economic cooperation

Renault slightly reduces passenger, commercial vehicle market share in Ukraine in 2020

Cheese imports to Ukraine almost double in 2020

NEURC to analyze justification of regional gas companies' license fee – PM

Energy Minister urges Naftogaz to actively seek transfer of gas sales point by Gazprom to border with Russia

Ukrainian PM orders preparing state regulation of gas price for quarantine period at UAH 6.99 per cubic meter

PM INSTRUCTS TO SUPPORT USERS OF ELECTRIC HEATING BY SUBSIDIES

Infrastructure projects agency selects winner of tender for pre-design work to build airport in Zakarpattia region

Finance Ministry keeps rates on govt domestic loan bonds, raises UAH 7.6 bln, $48.2 mln at auctions

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD