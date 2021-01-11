Industrial prices in Ukraine 14.5% up in 2020 - statistics

Prices in the Ukrainian industry in December 2020 increased by 14.5% compared to December 2019, the State Statistics Service has reported.

As previously reported, in 2019 the growth in prices of industrial producers amounted to 7.4%, in 2018 to 14.2%, in 2017 to 16.5%, in 2016 to 35.7%, and 2015 to 25.4%.

The service clarified that within Ukraine the prices of industrial producers in December 2020 compared to December 2019 increased by 9.7%, for supplies outside the country by 36.1%.

Prices in the Ukrainian industry in December, compared to the previous month of 2020, increased by 1.8% after growing in November by 2%, in October by 3.8%, in September by 1.7%.

At the same time, the State Statistics Service indicates that the average annual decline in prices in industry in 2020 (January-December to January-December of the previous year) amounted to 1.6%, while in the previous years, prices increased, in particular, in 2019 by 4.1%, in 2018 by 17.4%, in 2017 by 26.4%, in 2016 by 20.5%, and 2015 by 36%.

Prices in extracting industry in December 2020 (compared to December 2019) increased by 29.5%, due to an increase in prices in the extraction of metal ores by 44.6%, oil and gas by 28.6%, and in production of coal they decreased by 7.3%.

In processing industry, prices rose by 15.7%. In sugar production they grew by 59.6%, production of bread and bakery products by 9.9%, meat products by 2.9%, dairy products by 6.5%, beverages by 2.6%.

In addition, prices in metallurgy in December 2020 from December 2019 rose by 25.2%, in production of intermediate consumption goods by 21.9%, in chemical industry by 20.9%, in production of non-durable goods by 18.7%, woodworking by 10.5%, pharmaceutical production by 10.4%, mechanical engineering by 2.1%.

In the supply of electricity, gas and conditioned air, prices increased by 3.9%, in production of coke by 1.8%.