Economy

11:32 11.01.2021

IMF mission to review SBA for Ukraine resumes work

2 min read
IMF mission to review SBA for Ukraine resumes work

The mission of the Europe Office of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the first revision of the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) for Ukraine resumes its work on Monday, the IMF's representative office in Ukraine has told Interfax-Ukraine.

The mission today resumes its work with meetings with representatives of the authorities, the representative office said in response to Interfax-Ukraine's request.

The office recalled that the mission is involved a remote discussion with the Ukrainian authorities on the latest topical economic events, as well as measures and reforms necessary to complete the first revision of the SBA.

"We expect a series of productive negotiations and online meetings with our partners for the successful completion of the review of the Stand-By Arrangement. This, in turn, will open up opportunities for Ukraine to receive the next tranche," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Facebook.

He stressed that the government supports the course of reforms, and cooperation with the IMF is a marker of stability for Ukraine.

"Together with the president and the NBU, we made every effort to implement the "structural benchmarks" necessary to review the program. In particular, we reduced non-performing loans in state banks and reorganized the customs and tax authorities, which, in particular, together exceeded the plan by more than 26% in December," the prime minister said.

As reported, the mission worked on December 21-23 last year, after which a break was taken for the holidays.

Tags: #ukraine #imf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:55 11.01.2021
Industrial prices in Ukraine 14.5% up in 2020 - statistics

Industrial prices in Ukraine 14.5% up in 2020 - statistics

15:16 11.01.2021
ECHR to render decision on Jan 14 in Ukraine vs. Russia case on complaint about human rights violations in Crimea

ECHR to render decision on Jan 14 in Ukraine vs. Russia case on complaint about human rights violations in Crimea

12:36 11.01.2021
Group of Ambassadors of G7 countries will continue to support Ukraine in carrying out reforms stimulating economic development

Group of Ambassadors of G7 countries will continue to support Ukraine in carrying out reforms stimulating economic development

10:36 11.01.2021
ECHR to announce important info in 'Ukraine vs. Russia' case – Maliuska

ECHR to announce important info in 'Ukraine vs. Russia' case – Maliuska

10:05 11.01.2021
Ukraine registers 4,288 new COVID-19 cases, 4,819 recoveries in past 24 hours - health minister

Ukraine registers 4,288 new COVID-19 cases, 4,819 recoveries in past 24 hours - health minister

09:42 11.01.2021
Erdogan welcomes return of Ukrainian sailors from Libya to Ukraine, promises further assistance

Erdogan welcomes return of Ukrainian sailors from Libya to Ukraine, promises further assistance

11:28 09.01.2021
Ukraine records 4,846 new COVID-19 cases per day, 7,961 people recovered - Stepanov

Ukraine records 4,846 new COVID-19 cases per day, 7,961 people recovered - Stepanov

15:40 08.01.2021
Ukraine on Jan 19-21 to submit first samples to WHO laboratory to detect British strain of COVID-19 – Liashko

Ukraine on Jan 19-21 to submit first samples to WHO laboratory to detect British strain of COVID-19 – Liashko

13:16 08.01.2021
Antiepidemic lockdown starts in Ukraine

Antiepidemic lockdown starts in Ukraine

12:32 08.01.2021
Winter quarantine is mitigated and not as severe as spring lockdown – President

Winter quarantine is mitigated and not as severe as spring lockdown – President

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Industrial prices in Ukraine 14.5% up in 2020 - statistics

Economy Ministry predicts drop in GDP by 3% in Q1 2021

Accident at section of Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod pipeline poses no threat to transit of gas to Europe – GTSOU

Over 7,500 entrepreneurs uses Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program – PM

World Bank improves forecast for Ukraine's economic growth in 2021 to 3%

LATEST

Economy Ministry predicts drop in GDP by 3% in Q1 2021

Accident at section of Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod pipeline poses no threat to transit of gas to Europe – GTSOU

DTEK intends to open investment hub in UK for new Ukrainian energy sector

Over 7,500 entrepreneurs uses Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program – PM

Nestle announces launch of product line in Ukraine in partnership with Starbucks

United States intends to promote energy sector reform in Ukraine – embassy

Ukrainian malls to lose about UAH 1.5-2 bln of lease payments due to lockdown in Jan – opinion

Everyone is still dissatisfied – Energy Minister about situation on electricity market

NBU orders banks to control evaluation of property received as collateral

NEURC to establish monitoring of contracts in electricity market between affiliated participants

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD