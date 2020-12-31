Ukrainian Startup Fund to finance seven startups to receive grants of $25,000, $50,000

The supervisory board of the Ukrainian Startup Fund (USF), based on the results of the 18th and 19th Pitch Day has defined seven more startups that will receive grants of $25,000 and $50,000, the fund's press service said on Wednesday, December 30.

In total, 22 projects took part in the pitching. Following the meeting of the fund's supervisory board, it was decided to finance seven of them.

Startups at the pre-seed stage (will receive a grant of $25,000):

- BDiary: mobile assistant for private practice in beauty business;

- Custle: Actor and model casting platform that automates the process of selecting the most relevant candidates using machine learning.

Startups at the seed stage (will receive a grant of $50,000):

- SEMCS by Mosquito Control: a smart ecological anti-mosquito system that cleans open areas from mosquitoes;

- Amperia: a mobile physics lab kit for schools that helps children ask questions and stimulates them to find solutions;

- SameKey: a cloud-based access control and management system that can be installed on any door in any room;

- Apiway: no-code integration platform and B2B software marketplace, where you can find and buy various software for business, and then integrate it for free via API, without a developer;

- Creative Practice: an educational and career ecosystem for specialists and companies working in the field of creative industries (design, marketing, IT, advertising, game development), combining opportunities for training, creation and distribution of educational content, as well as employment and recruiting.

As reported, the Ukrainian Startup Fund allocates funding for every 25th application.

The Ukrainian Startup Fund is a state fund created at the initiative of the Cabinet of Ministers. Its purpose is to provide funding to technology companies in early stages of development (pre-seed and seed).