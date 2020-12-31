Economy

18:44 31.12.2020

Ukrainian Startup Fund to finance seven startups to receive grants of $25,000, $50,000

2 min read
Ukrainian Startup Fund to finance seven startups to receive grants of $25,000, $50,000

The supervisory board of the Ukrainian Startup Fund (USF), based on the results of the 18th and 19th Pitch Day has defined seven more startups that will receive grants of $25,000 and $50,000, the fund's press service said on Wednesday, December 30.

In total, 22 projects took part in the pitching. Following the meeting of the fund's supervisory board, it was decided to finance seven of them.

Startups at the pre-seed stage (will receive a grant of $25,000):

- BDiary: mobile assistant for private practice in beauty business;

- Custle: Actor and model casting platform that automates the process of selecting the most relevant candidates using machine learning.

Startups at the seed stage (will receive a grant of $50,000):

- SEMCS by Mosquito Control: a smart ecological anti-mosquito system that cleans open areas from mosquitoes;

- Amperia: a mobile physics lab kit for schools that helps children ask questions and stimulates them to find solutions;

- SameKey: a cloud-based access control and management system that can be installed on any door in any room;

- Apiway: no-code integration platform and B2B software marketplace, where you can find and buy various software for business, and then integrate it for free via API, without a developer;

- Creative Practice: an educational and career ecosystem for specialists and companies working in the field of creative industries (design, marketing, IT, advertising, game development), combining opportunities for training, creation and distribution of educational content, as well as employment and recruiting.

As reported, the Ukrainian Startup Fund allocates funding for every 25th application.

The Ukrainian Startup Fund is a state fund created at the initiative of the Cabinet of Ministers. Its purpose is to provide funding to technology companies in early stages of development (pre-seed and seed).

Tags: #fund #startups
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:11 11.12.2020
Ukrainian Startup Fund will finance eight more startups for grant of $25,000

Ukrainian Startup Fund will finance eight more startups for grant of $25,000

09:25 23.03.2020
Cabinet establishes stabilization fund, distributes means of reserve fund, facilitates customs procedures for medical goods – PM

Cabinet establishes stabilization fund, distributes means of reserve fund, facilitates customs procedures for medical goods – PM

11:35 23.12.2019
Digital Transformation Ministry jointly with Startup Grind Kyiv, USAID selects 15 startups for participation in Startup Grind Global 2020

Digital Transformation Ministry jointly with Startup Grind Kyiv, USAID selects 15 startups for participation in Startup Grind Global 2020

13:53 11.12.2019
German-Ukrainian fund to become platform for lending program announced by Zelensky

German-Ukrainian fund to become platform for lending program announced by Zelensky

10:45 10.12.2019
Digital Ministry, Startup Grind Kyiv, USAID will select 15 startups to participate in Startup Grind Global 2020 conference in Silicon Valley

Digital Ministry, Startup Grind Kyiv, USAID will select 15 startups to participate in Startup Grind Global 2020 conference in Silicon Valley

12:14 07.11.2019
Lutsenko planning to create fund to support Ukrainian books – media

Lutsenko planning to create fund to support Ukrainian books – media

15:36 10.09.2019
DTEK completes project with Radar Tech, to focus on European startup market in 2019-2020

DTEK completes project with Radar Tech, to focus on European startup market in 2019-2020

14:58 04.09.2019
Premier proposing IT-sector to set up its own Fund on Human Capital Development

Premier proposing IT-sector to set up its own Fund on Human Capital Development

14:23 11.07.2019
Ukrainian startups fund totals UAH 400 mln, applications could be submitted from Sept

Ukrainian startups fund totals UAH 400 mln, applications could be submitted from Sept

14:56 03.06.2019
Ex-Kyivstar president invests UAH 332,000 in Ukrainian startup NPS Revizion

Ex-Kyivstar president invests UAH 332,000 in Ukrainian startup NPS Revizion

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Chinese investors, Yaroslavsky's MS-4 convene meeting of Motor Sich shareholders for Jan 31

Ukrainians will be able to save up to 40% when paying for gas by choosing state supplier - Zelensky

Ukraine signs PSA on seven oil and gas sites

Ukraine won't use components from Russia during reconstruction of GTSOU - operator head

Justice Minister expects outcome of Stockholm arbitration in suit of Ukrnafta minor shareholders against Ukraine for $ 6 bln in Feb 2021

LATEST

Energy Ministry predicts govt's adopting concept of reforming coal industry in early Jan

Chinese investors, Yaroslavsky's MS-4 convene meeting of Motor Sich shareholders for Jan 31

Ukrainians will be able to save up to 40% when paying for gas by choosing state supplier - Zelensky

Ukraine signs PSA on seven oil and gas sites

Ukravtodor opens passage on new bridge across Chortomlyk river on N-23 highway

Ukraine won't use components from Russia during reconstruction of GTSOU - operator head

Justice Minister expects outcome of Stockholm arbitration in suit of Ukrnafta minor shareholders against Ukraine for $ 6 bln in Feb 2021

Volume of construction work in Ukraine 9.3% up in Nov 2020 - Statistics

Naftogaz to offer at least 15% of produced gas at exchange

Non-cash payments by PrivatBank clients 31% up in 2020

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD