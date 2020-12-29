Economy

18:59 29.12.2020

Bolt Food service expands coverage in Kyiv

1 min read
Bolt Food service expands coverage in Kyiv

The Bolt Food service is expanding the food delivery zone: from December 29, it will be available on the left bank of Dnipro in Kyiv, as well as in new areas of the right bank.

The service is now available in Darnytsky district (Rusanivka, Berezniaky, Lisny masyv) and Dniprovsky district (Pozniaky, Osokorky, Kharkivsky masyv). On the right bank, the delivery zone is expanding to Teremky and Petrivka, the press service of Bolt said on Tuesday.

"The test period for the Bolt Food service was very successful. We have received excellent results and are expanding our coverage area," the press service quoted regional manager of Bolt Food in Ukraine Ihor Shramko as saying.

Bolt Food delivery service appeared in Kyiv at the end of October 2020.

Tags: #bolt #food
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:02 18.03.2020
Bolt to control price growth for services during quarantine in Ukraine, calls on other services to join initiative

Bolt to control price growth for services during quarantine in Ukraine, calls on other services to join initiative

10:07 05.02.2019
Food delivery service UberEats launched in Kyiv in test mode

Food delivery service UberEats launched in Kyiv in test mode

17:58 04.02.2019
Poroshenko enacts food labeling law

Poroshenko enacts food labeling law

10:18 07.12.2018
Rada passes bill regulating food labeling

Rada passes bill regulating food labeling

17:55 08.02.2017
State Food-Grain Corporation excluded from 2017 privatization list

State Food-Grain Corporation excluded from 2017 privatization list

11:28 08.02.2017
Food exports from Ukraine to UAE 19% down in 2016

Food exports from Ukraine to UAE 19% down in 2016

12:32 25.08.2016
NABU: UAH 32 mln returned to accounts of State Food-Grain Corporation

NABU: UAH 32 mln returned to accounts of State Food-Grain Corporation

12:36 11.08.2016
Food safety watchdog imposes ban on imports of cattle from countries where LSD spread

Food safety watchdog imposes ban on imports of cattle from countries where LSD spread

19:11 05.05.2016
Food and Grain Corporation sees net profit rise to UAH 3.79 bln in 2015

Food and Grain Corporation sees net profit rise to UAH 3.79 bln in 2015

17:32 29.04.2016
Food and Grain Corporation budgets about UAH 1 bln on new program

Food and Grain Corporation budgets about UAH 1 bln on new program

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine orders three An-178 aircraft for army from SOE Antonov – Zelensky

In 2021 Finance Ministry gains right to change govt domestic loan bonds from additional capitalization of state-owned banks to market ones, re-purchase GDP warrants

Cabinet establishes single tariff of UAH 1.68 per kWh for electricity for Q1 2021, extends PSO regime

Cabinet recreates Agrarian Ministry by cancellation of its joining to Economy Ministry in 2019

Ukraine's PM instructs acting head of Energy Ministry with AMCU to check prices of gas for population

LATEST

Interpipe redeems part of 2024 eurobonds for $74.8 mln

RibasHotelsGroup opens 4-star hotel in Bukovel

Founder of Prostor network intends to acquire control over FMCG distributor Euromix

UEB launches natural gas trading on 'day ahead' market

Ukrzaliznytsia repairs almost 12,000 freight cars for 11 months

Ukraine orders three An-178 aircraft for army from SOE Antonov – Zelensky

Petrashko expects rapid separation of Economy Ministry, Agrarian Ministry

Economy Ministry expects economy reduction by 3% in Q4, 2020

Ukraine starts preparations for negotiations on FTA with Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, China – economy minister

Govt expands Affordable Loans 5-7-9% for medium-sized companies with annual income of up to EUR20 mln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD