Bolt Food service expands coverage in Kyiv

The Bolt Food service is expanding the food delivery zone: from December 29, it will be available on the left bank of Dnipro in Kyiv, as well as in new areas of the right bank.

The service is now available in Darnytsky district (Rusanivka, Berezniaky, Lisny masyv) and Dniprovsky district (Pozniaky, Osokorky, Kharkivsky masyv). On the right bank, the delivery zone is expanding to Teremky and Petrivka, the press service of Bolt said on Tuesday.

"The test period for the Bolt Food service was very successful. We have received excellent results and are expanding our coverage area," the press service quoted regional manager of Bolt Food in Ukraine Ihor Shramko as saying.

Bolt Food delivery service appeared in Kyiv at the end of October 2020.