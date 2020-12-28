Ukraine's PM instructs acting head of Energy Ministry with AMCU to check prices of gas for population

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal instructed Energy Minister Yuriy Vitrenko, along with the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU), to audit the components of gas prices for household consumers (population).

"Together with the AMCU, check the validity of gas prices. It is necessary to conduct an audit of the formation of tariffs and [the possibility of] reduction of tariff components. This applies to the tariff for transportation, gas coefficients, and other components," he said.

The prime minister also said that Naftogaz is currently offering natural gas for sale to household consumers at one of the lowest prices on the market, due to which he applied for service in a state-owned company.

"Recently, I personally applied to change the gas supplier, did it online few minutes, and I figured that the savings for my household would be about 30%. Today our market and different gas suppliers offer various prices. Fortunately, today, it is very quick and easy, for example, through the Privat24 application or on the Naftogaz website, to register applications for changing the contract," Shmyhal said.