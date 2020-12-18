Ukraine must implement EU Green Deal in parallel with Europe – ambassador

Ambassador of Ukraine to the EU Mykola Tochytsky believes that Ukraine has no other choice but to actively participate in the implementation of the European Green Deal, having timely joined this process.

"We have no other choice but to keep pace with our European partners in the implementation of the green transition, because otherwise we will be left on the sidelines of European markets," Tochytsky said during the online conference titled "European Green Deal and Ukrainian Business: Is It Chance or Threat?" on Friday.

According to him, the only threat to Ukraine in the framework of the European Green Deal is not to take into account that "our strategy is to be with our European partners in the forefront of promoting this concept."

At the same time, he said that meetings on an ongoing basis between the leadership of the European Commission and Ukraine regarding the implementation of the "green" transition are a positive signal.

"Now EU Deputy Prime Minister Frans Timmermans is holding full monthly meetings with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and other officials in the government who are doing this, so that we timely, in parallel with the EU, implement the European Green Deal strategy," Tochytsky said, focusing on the fact that Ukraine, as a country with an association agreement with the EU, not only shares the green deal strategy, but is obliged to participate in it.

According to the ambassador, Ukraine has great chances in the "green" transition, if it accepts its philosophy and takes advantage of the opportunities that the EU will provide it, in particular with regard to small and medium-sized businesses.

"Small and medium-sized businesses both in Ukraine and in Europe are afraid of this transition. And we must use all the opportunities that the European Commission presents to teach our business to properly use grants, scientific programs, programs for startups, so that the transition is of high quality and highly effective," Tochytsky said.