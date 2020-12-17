Economy

11:57 17.12.2020

Completion of electricity market reform to allow Ukraine to be leader in decarbonization in Eastern Europe – DTEK CEO

2 min read
Completion of electricity market reform to allow Ukraine to be leader in decarbonization in Eastern Europe – DTEK CEO

A free competitive electricity market and the completion of its reform will allow Ukraine to become a leader in decarbonization in Eastern Europe, DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko has said.

"Ukraine is very well-positioned to be a leader in decarbonization in Eastern Europe. Ukraine has great potential in renewable energy sources. We have also gained rich experience which allows us to successfully implement projects. But for this, the government must abandon the manual control of the power sector, allow market mechanisms to work at full capacity in the free competitive electricity market. The result will not keep us waiting," he said at the online conference entitled "Ukraine In Washington and Beyond. Advancing Partnerships Through Innovations and Reform" held on December 15 and December 16.

According to him, the obstacles to the green transition can be divided into technical and economic. At the same time, the CEO of DTEK expressed the opinion that it is possible to overcome technical obstacles through innovations and modern technologies, in particular, to solve the problem of the lack of maneuverable capacities, which limits the development of renewable energy sources, using highly maneuverable engines, gas turbine plants, small modular nuclear reactors and power storage systems.

At the same time, according to Timchenko, completing reforms in the power sector and overcoming economic obstacles requires political will and commitment from the country's leadership to the market course of economic development, as well as solving the problem of government debt to investors and renewable energy producers.

Tags: #electricity_market #dtek
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

08:59 16.12.2020
Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

17:55 15.12.2020
Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

09:44 29.10.2020
DTEK Renewables posts UAH 440 mln net profit in H1, 2020

DTEK Renewables posts UAH 440 mln net profit in H1, 2020

14:35 01.10.2020
DTEK wins award for Most Impressive Debut Issuer from GlobalCapital for issuance of green bonds

DTEK wins award for Most Impressive Debut Issuer from GlobalCapital for issuance of green bonds

14:41 31.08.2020
DTEK wins Budyschansko-Chutivska field tender with UAH 650.5 mln offer

DTEK wins Budyschansko-Chutivska field tender with UAH 650.5 mln offer

10:19 31.08.2020
SAPO's decision to close Rotterdam + case confirms legality of this principle – DTEK

SAPO's decision to close Rotterdam + case confirms legality of this principle – DTEK

14:09 06.08.2020
Price of DTEK's coal should include transport costs between coalmine and TPP, not cost of freight from the Netherlands – Centrenergo head

Price of DTEK's coal should include transport costs between coalmine and TPP, not cost of freight from the Netherlands – Centrenergo head

14:25 31.07.2020
Energy ministry in talks to attract EUR 300 mln in credits from state banks, IFIs for regulating non-payments on electricity market

Energy ministry in talks to attract EUR 300 mln in credits from state banks, IFIs for regulating non-payments on electricity market

10:51 23.07.2020
DTEK, Honeywell sign contract on launch of 1MW energy storage system

DTEK, Honeywell sign contract on launch of 1MW energy storage system

15:07 07.07.2020
DTEK saves UAH 150 mln due to digital transformation – expert

DTEK saves UAH 150 mln due to digital transformation – expert

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada cuts VAT rate on agricultural raw materials from 20% to 14%

Govt approves acquisition of Nadra Yuzivska by Naftogaz

Agrarian Ministry to be restored in early 2021 – PM

Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

Rada adopts 2021 state budget

LATEST

New bus stops to be built in Ukraine – Ukravtodor

Rada cuts VAT rate on agricultural raw materials from 20% to 14%

Sowing of winter crops for 2021 harvest falls by 9.3% compared to last year

Synevo invests EUR 200,000 in launching next generation of PCR tests for COVID-19

Rada creates TIC to investigate reasons for coal industry enterprises unprofitability

Ukraine withdraws from intl agreements in energy sector concluded within CIS framework

Rada ratifies protocol amending convention with Austria for double taxation avoidance

Danilov expects to restore Ukraine's defense industry together with country's strategic partners

Medical expenses to be record high in 2021 – PM

Govt approves acquisition of Nadra Yuzivska by Naftogaz

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD