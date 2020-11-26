Economy

13:07 26.11.2020

Energy minister proposes that green power companies authorized to sell electricity on market to cut burden on Ukrenergo

Energy minister proposes that green power companies authorized to sell electricity on market to cut burden on Ukrenergo

In order to reduce the burden on the tariff of NPC Ukrenergo, it is necessary to allow producers of electricity from renewable energy sources (RES) to independently sell electricity in all market segments, acting Energy Minister Yuriy Boiko has said.

"The next step to stabilize the situation in the energy market is to allow producers of RES electricity to leave the balancing group of Guaranteed Buyer and independently carry out their activities in all market segments," he said at a press conference in Kyiv in Thursday.

According to him, this will significantly improve the situation with replenishing funds for producers of "green" energy.

"Despite a number of steps taken by the Ministry of Energy, the national energy regulator and the government, there are still delays in payments for the feed-in tariff. At the same time, we must adhere to the terms of the adopted memorandum, and we have all the prerequisites to meet it," he said, noting that the commercial products in August-September were paid in full, and this trend will continue.

Завантаження...
