Economy

20:43 27.03.2024

DTEK subsidiary signs agreement with Polish Columbus Energy for building 133 MW energy storage system in Poland

2 min read
DTEK subsidiary signs agreement with Polish Columbus Energy for building 133 MW energy storage system in Poland

Energy holding DTEK, through its EU-focused subsidiary DRI, has entered into an agreement with the Polish company Columbus Energy to build a 133 MW energy storage system in southern Poland.

“On March 27, DRI signed a final binding share purchase agreement with the Polish company Columbus Energy, which will give it the right to build a 133 MW battery storage facility in southern Poland, subject to the receipt of permits,” DTEK noted in a release on its website on Wednesday.

"The agreement is DTEK’s first major infrastructure investment in Poland and a key building block in the company’s plan to create a pan-European energy system uniting Ukraine and the EU. DTEK’s goal is to build a 5 GW portfolio of renewable energy projects in Europe by 2030, via DRI," the company said.

The acquisition of a project for the construction of a 133 MW energy storage system makes DTEK Group one of the first companies developing this technology on a Polish scale, the release notes.

"DRI expects to close the deal with Columbus in the coming months and break ground at the site in Q4 2024 in order to complete construction and commence operations in early 2026. The project has an obligation to provide energy capacity to the Polish market for 17 years from 2027, having been successful in the 2022 Capacity Market auction organized by PSE, the Polish Transmission System Operator," the report says.

“Today’s signing marks an exciting moment in Europe’s aspirations to move beyond fossil fuels. This project will not only provide vital flexibility in Poland’s journey to a renewable future but will be an important test case for Central and Eastern Europe in demonstrating how battery storage can be deployed successfully. DTEK’s investment in the country is a crucial step towards the integration of Ukraine and Poland’s energy systems,” Maksym Timchenko, CEO of DTEK Group, said.

Tags: #energy #electricity #res

MORE ABOUT

19:33 27.03.2024
Environmental damage caused by Russia's attack on Dniprovska HPP already estimated at UAH 140 mln – Environment Minister

Environmental damage caused by Russia's attack on Dniprovska HPP already estimated at UAH 140 mln – Environment Minister

20:46 26.03.2024
Restoring energy system after Russian attacks requires intl financial support

Restoring energy system after Russian attacks requires intl financial support

19:12 26.03.2024
All generation facilities damaged as result of Russian attack to be returned to operation – head of Ukrenergo

All generation facilities damaged as result of Russian attack to be returned to operation – head of Ukrenergo

14:27 23.03.2024
Zelenskyy: Technical possibility of supplying electricity restored in almost all regions

Zelenskyy: Technical possibility of supplying electricity restored in almost all regions

10:05 22.03.2024
Situation in energy sector controlled, no need for blackouts throughout country – PM

Situation in energy sector controlled, no need for blackouts throughout country – PM

20:18 19.03.2024
Oschadbank to take part in financing 520 MW wind farm in western Ukraine – deputy chairman

Oschadbank to take part in financing 520 MW wind farm in western Ukraine – deputy chairman

19:07 14.03.2024
Quota approach to opening gas exports to not affect its balance – head of specialized association

Quota approach to opening gas exports to not affect its balance – head of specialized association

19:33 07.03.2024
State Emergency Service receives from British company mounted module for Armtrack 400 mine clearance machine

State Emergency Service receives from British company mounted module for Armtrack 400 mine clearance machine

16:31 05.03.2024
NABU, SAPO send to court case of infliction of UAH 176 mln in losses by ex-officials of Centrenergo, United Energy

NABU, SAPO send to court case of infliction of UAH 176 mln in losses by ex-officials of Centrenergo, United Energy

17:03 01.03.2024
Shmyhal: Second winter of full-scale invasion passes without blackouts, power outage schedules

Shmyhal: Second winter of full-scale invasion passes without blackouts, power outage schedules

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine will receive EUR100 mln loan from Council of Europe Development Bank for eRecovery project

World Bank approves Development Policy Operation of $1.5 bln for Ukraine

Restoration of power supply in Kharkiv may take one-two weeks if no new damage caused – Ukrenergo

Ukraine receives $880 mln from IMF - Shmyhal

Ferrexpo announces new seizure of 49.5% of shares of its subsidiaries in Ukraine

LATEST

AHK Ukraine proposes to carry out number of reforms to attract foreign business to recovery process

Logistics, currency liberalization, transparent reservation important for development of export-oriented companies in wartime – Metinvest CEO

Ukraine will receive EUR100 mln loan from Council of Europe Development Bank for eRecovery project

Hryvnia exchange rate to all currencies to be set daily, dollar reference rate to be supplemented by euro rate – NBU

Ukraine expects receipt of $1.5 bln under World Bank's DPO by late March – Ministry of Finance

World Bank approves Development Policy Operation of $1.5 bln for Ukraine

Updated memo on EFF with IMF contains 13 steps to deepen infrastructure of financial markets and supervision

Interpipe masters over 210 new types of pipe products for EU market

Restoration of power supply in Kharkiv may take one-two weeks if no new damage caused – Ukrenergo

Ukrnafta increases imported fuel supplies in 2024

AD
AD
AD
AD