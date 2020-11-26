Economy

11:13 26.11.2020

Ukrenergo needs to borrow UAH 11.3 bln for paying to green power, state-owned generating companies

1 min read
Ukrenergo needs to borrow UAH 11.3 bln for paying to green power, state-owned generating companies

NPC Ukrenergo needs to attract UAH 11.3 billion under government guarantees for paying to electricity producers from renewable power sources (RES) and state-owned generating companies, acting Energy Minister Yuriy Boiko has said.

"The debt to be paid off to the green power companies is UAH 9 billion, and according to our estimates, in order to maintain parity, the volume of funds raised will amount to UAH 11.3 billion," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

At the same time, according to him, it is necessary to "repay debts in a balanced way", which means their repayment both to RES producers and to state-owned generating companies involved in public service obligations (PSO).

He said that the bill No. 4119, which provides for Ukrenergo to receive government guarantees for loans to pay to the green power companies, is waiting for the president's signing and will allow attracting the necessary loan.

"We are now on a schedule being realistic in terms of attracting loans," Boiko said.

He also said that the current payments to RES producers will be provided, stressing that in August and September, the full payment to renewable energy generation has already been provided.

Tags: #ukrenergo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:06 05.10.2020
Ukrenergo intends to invest over UAH 7 bln in network development in 2021

Ukrenergo intends to invest over UAH 7 bln in network development in 2021

12:27 17.09.2020
Rada rejects govt bill on granting Ukrenergo with guarantees for loans to pay debts to RES companies

Rada rejects govt bill on granting Ukrenergo with guarantees for loans to pay debts to RES companies

18:23 15.09.2020
Court finds no grounds for recovering over UAH 400 mln from DTEK Zakhidenergo in favor of Ukrenergo

Court finds no grounds for recovering over UAH 400 mln from DTEK Zakhidenergo in favor of Ukrenergo

17:25 03.08.2020
Kudrytsky elected head of Ukrenergo

Kudrytsky elected head of Ukrenergo

15:37 31.07.2020
Court of Arbitration in Paris starts hearing case on seizure of Ukrenergo's facilities by Russia in Crimea

Court of Arbitration in Paris starts hearing case on seizure of Ukrenergo's facilities by Russia in Crimea

18:28 29.07.2020
Pidlesetsky urges investigation into conflict of interests of Ukrenergo ex-management before appointing new company head

Pidlesetsky urges investigation into conflict of interests of Ukrenergo ex-management before appointing new company head

11:12 14.05.2020
Shmyhal initiates investigation into issuance of mass permits for connecting power grid to Ukrenergo

Shmyhal initiates investigation into issuance of mass permits for connecting power grid to Ukrenergo

16:30 23.04.2020
EBRD ready to provide financial support to Ukrenergo to partially cover company's deficit

EBRD ready to provide financial support to Ukrenergo to partially cover company's deficit

11:05 15.01.2020
Govt expands list of energy sector companies banned from being privatized

Govt expands list of energy sector companies banned from being privatized

11:06 19.12.2019
Import of power in Nov first since launch of new market model exceeds export – Ukrenergo

Import of power in Nov first since launch of new market model exceeds export – Ukrenergo

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky tables draft law on entrepreneurs' support during quarantine to Rada

Energy minister proposes that green power companies authorized to sell electricity on market to cut burden on Ukrenergo

Naftogaz sees net loss of UAH 17 bln in Jan-Sept

Finance Ministry successfully finalizes discussions with IMF on draft state budget 2021

Boiko replaces first deputy energy minister Buslavets at post of acting energy minister

LATEST

Zelensky tables draft law on entrepreneurs' support during quarantine to Rada

Possible introduction of special duties on wire imports could slow down 4G adoption in villages – ACC

Adoption of law on REMIT to increase transparency of energy market - Energy Minister

Energy minister proposes that green power companies authorized to sell electricity on market to cut burden on Ukrenergo

Energy minister backs trade in electricity under bilateral contracts only on exchanges in 2021

Naftogaz sees net loss of UAH 17 bln in Jan-Sept

Finance Ministry successfully finalizes discussions with IMF on draft state budget 2021

Vodafone Ukraine estimates investments in LTE 900 project at UAH 4 bln

Boiko replaces first deputy energy minister Buslavets at post of acting energy minister

Страны-соседи Украины остаются в "красной" зоне по COVID-19, помимо Молдовы, Беларуси и РФ – Минздрав

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD