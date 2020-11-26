Ukrenergo needs to borrow UAH 11.3 bln for paying to green power, state-owned generating companies

NPC Ukrenergo needs to attract UAH 11.3 billion under government guarantees for paying to electricity producers from renewable power sources (RES) and state-owned generating companies, acting Energy Minister Yuriy Boiko has said.

"The debt to be paid off to the green power companies is UAH 9 billion, and according to our estimates, in order to maintain parity, the volume of funds raised will amount to UAH 11.3 billion," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

At the same time, according to him, it is necessary to "repay debts in a balanced way", which means their repayment both to RES producers and to state-owned generating companies involved in public service obligations (PSO).

He said that the bill No. 4119, which provides for Ukrenergo to receive government guarantees for loans to pay to the green power companies, is waiting for the president's signing and will allow attracting the necessary loan.

"We are now on a schedule being realistic in terms of attracting loans," Boiko said.

He also said that the current payments to RES producers will be provided, stressing that in August and September, the full payment to renewable energy generation has already been provided.