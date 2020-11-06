Cabinet to present Strategy of economic development of Ukraine until 2030 - Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says that in the first quarter of 2021, the government will present the Strategy for Economic Development of Ukraine until 2030.

"In the first quarter of 2021, the vectors will form the basis, and the Strategy for Economic Development of Ukraine until 2030 will be presented," Shmyhal said during the presentation of the country's economic audit and the vectors of economic development until 2030 on Friday in Kyiv.

The prime minister said that the work on the document will take place with the wide involvement of business, the public and analytical centers.