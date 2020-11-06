Economy

10:05 06.11.2020

Cabinet to present Strategy of economic development of Ukraine until 2030 - Shmyhal

1 min read
Cabinet to present Strategy of economic development of Ukraine until 2030 - Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says that in the first quarter of 2021, the government will present the Strategy for Economic Development of Ukraine until 2030.

"In the first quarter of 2021, the vectors will form the basis, and the Strategy for Economic Development of Ukraine until 2030 will be presented," Shmyhal said during the presentation of the country's economic audit and the vectors of economic development until 2030 on Friday in Kyiv.

The prime minister said that the work on the document will take place with the wide involvement of business, the public and analytical centers.

Tags: #plans #cabinet_of_ministers #shmyhal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:43 06.11.2020
Untapped potential of using water, forest resources in Ukraine is $12 bln, $40 bln respectively – PM

Untapped potential of using water, forest resources in Ukraine is $12 bln, $40 bln respectively – PM

09:55 06.11.2020
Ukrainian PM predicts growth in cost of farmland fivefold in 10 years, $85 bln of extra GDP

Ukrainian PM predicts growth in cost of farmland fivefold in 10 years, $85 bln of extra GDP

09:34 06.11.2020
PM: $1 trln of GDP in 10 years is unrealized potential of Ukraine

PM: $1 trln of GDP in 10 years is unrealized potential of Ukraine

15:16 05.11.2020
Situation with Constitutional Court not to affect cooperation with IMF - Shmyhal

Situation with Constitutional Court not to affect cooperation with IMF - Shmyhal

14:41 05.11.2020
Adaptive quarantine to be basis for further anti-epidemiological measures - Shmyhal

Adaptive quarantine to be basis for further anti-epidemiological measures - Shmyhal

17:02 29.10.2020
Ukraine interested in expanding further cooperation with EIB – Shmyhal

Ukraine interested in expanding further cooperation with EIB – Shmyhal

16:42 28.10.2020
Govt extends emergency situation in Ukraine until Dec 31

Govt extends emergency situation in Ukraine until Dec 31

13:08 28.10.2020
Govt lifts limits for salaries in state-owned companies

Govt lifts limits for salaries in state-owned companies

14:34 23.10.2020
Ukraine's premier supports memo with IFIs on stock market development, worsens terms assessment from year to three

Ukraine's premier supports memo with IFIs on stock market development, worsens terms assessment from year to three

16:07 21.10.2020
Govt meetings to be held online from next week – PM

Govt meetings to be held online from next week – PM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Untapped potential of using water, forest resources in Ukraine is $12 bln, $40 bln respectively – PM

Ukrainian PM predicts growth in cost of farmland fivefold in 10 years, $85 bln of extra GDP

PM: $1 trln of GDP in 10 years is unrealized potential of Ukraine

Rada backs draft state budget-2021 at 1st reading along with budgetary conclusions

Situation with Constitutional Court not to affect cooperation with IMF - Shmyhal

LATEST

Naftogaz ready to start drilling in Yuzivska plot six months after signing contract for its development – Kobolev

EBRD to provide EUR 25 mln loan for construction of bridge across railway in Kherson, EUR 40 mln for repair of roads in Dnipropetrovsk region

Rada backs draft state budget-2021 at 1st reading along with budgetary conclusions

Ukroboronprom appoints head of Antonov State Enterprise

Economy ministry estimates Ukraine's GDP fall in Q3 2020 at 3.6%, in 9M at 5.5%

Behavior of ex-management of Passenger Company causes potential losses of UAH 66 mln – Ukrzaliznytsia

Finance Ministry intends to start repo transactions, other active operations with govt bonds in Q2 2021 - draft cabinet order

S&P still classifies Ukrainian banking sector as group 10 according to BICRA level

Bill on local content policy postponed reaching agreement on access to EU govt procurement market for year – Stefanishyna

In early 2021, Ukraine, EU to start updating Association Agreement to revise list, volumes of Ukrainian exports – Stefanishyna

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD