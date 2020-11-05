Behavior of ex-management of Passenger Company causes potential losses of UAH 66 mln – Ukrzaliznytsia

The office of the director for economic and information security at Ukrzaliznytsia, following an audit of the work of the former management of the Ukrzaliznytsia branch, Passenger Company, recorded potential losses in the amount of over UAH 66 million.

According to a Wednesday report on the Ukrzaliznytsia's website, violations were committed during the repair of wheelsets of passenger cars during 2018-2019.

Ukrzaliznytsia checked the activities of Passenger Company in terms of compliance with contractual obligations with Machine-building Plant KVIK LLC regarding 38 contracts for a total of almost UAH 145 million for the repair of 440 loose-running and gear wheel pairs of passenger cars, which were concluded during 2018- 2019.

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, Passenger Company paid for the repair of 157 wheelsets without the presence of acceptance certificates (and other primary documents) for a total of UAH 63.22 million, paid for the repair of the same wheelsets (the amount of potential losses – UAH 1.27 million). In addition, the branch incurred losses due to the contractor's failure to return 45 wheelsets (in the amount of UAH 339,700).

The total amount of damage recorded was UAH 66.2 million.

Based on the results of the official audit, facts that may indicate the commission by officials of the branch of a criminal offense under Article 364 (abuse of power or official position) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine were revealed.

The materials were sent to the State Audit Service and the Security Service of Ukraine.