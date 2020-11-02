Economy

14:51 02.11.2020

Keeping 6% rate on Oct 21 supported by 9 out of 10 members of NBU committee, one was in favor of 5.75%

3 min read
Keeping 6% rate on Oct 21 supported by 9 out of 10 members of NBU committee, one was in favor of 5.75%

Keeping the key policy rate at 6% was supported by nine out of 10 members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) at the meeting on October 21, given the heightened uncertainty and the symmetrical balance of inflation risks, the regulator said on Monday on its website.

According to the report, one MPC member advocated cutting the key policy rate by 0.25 bp, to 5.75%. The worsening of the pandemic and the possible tightening of quarantine restrictions will depress household incomes and significantly hold back the already uneven recovery of domestic demand and economic activity, this MPC member said.

The NBU said that given the expected increase in inflation risks over the forecast horizon, the key policy rate should be kept at the 6% level until the end of 2020, most MPC members suggested.

The MPC members also assumed that elevated uncertainty in the economy and deteriorating expectations would prevent banks from actively lowering interest rates on deposits and loans.

"Households’ inflation expectations for the next 12 months approached the level of interest rates on hryvnia-denominated one-year retail deposits. This limits the ability of banks to reduce interest rates without causing a deterioration in the term structure of funding, as depositors begin to prefer shorter-term deposits or demand deposits," the majority of the MPC members said.

Sovereign risks have recently risen significantly, several MPC members believe. In particular, market participants are concerned about possible delays in receiving the next tranche from the IMF. Thus, lowering the key policy rate in real terms further into negative territory will increase the risk of capital outflows from the country.

"In these conditions, even by significantly reducing the key policy rate, the NBU is unlikely to convince market participants that the key policy rate will remain low in the medium and long term," they said.

The press service said that in order for interest rates to decrease further, it is increasingly more important to step up cooperation with the IMF and other international partners, to continue to pursue a moderate fiscal policy, to make progress in reforming the judiciary and law enforcement agencies, to strengthen protection of creditor rights, and to de-shadow the economy, the MPC members said.

As reported, the decision to set the key policy rate at 6.0% per annum was approved by the NBU Board at the monetary policy meeting held on October 22, 2020. Nine out of ten MPC members backed the decision, and one MPC member advocated cutting the key policy rate by 0.25 bp, to 5.75%.

The press service of the NBU said that all ten members of the NBU MPC attended the meeting, including NBU Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko, First Deputy Governor Kateryna Rozhkova, deputies Yuriy Heletiy, Yaroslav Matuzka, Dmytro Sologub and Oleksiy Shaban, as well as Director of the Financial Stability Department Vitaliy Vavryshchyk, Director of the Monetary Policy and Economic Analysis Department Volodymyr Lepushynsky, Director of the Open Market Operations Department Oleksiy Lupin and Director of the Statistics and Reporting Department Yuriy Polovniov.

Tags: #rate #nbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:34 02.11.2020
Business Activity Outlook Index in Ukraine falls to 47.8 p.p. in Oct – NBU

Business Activity Outlook Index in Ukraine falls to 47.8 p.p. in Oct – NBU

17:17 26.10.2020
NBU Council head declares withdrawal of over $25 bln from Ukraine in favor of external creditors in 3.5 years

NBU Council head declares withdrawal of over $25 bln from Ukraine in favor of external creditors in 3.5 years

11:06 26.10.2020
First deputy NBU governor Rozhkova, deputy NBU governor Sologub criticize re-distribution of powers at NBU

First deputy NBU governor Rozhkova, deputy NBU governor Sologub criticize re-distribution of powers at NBU

17:13 22.10.2020
Surplus of current account of balance of payments in 2020 will be 2.9% of GDP - NBU

Surplus of current account of balance of payments in 2020 will be 2.9% of GDP - NBU

16:05 22.10.2020
NBU could play role of market maker on secondary govt bonds market, denies participation in financing budget deficit

NBU could play role of market maker on secondary govt bonds market, denies participation in financing budget deficit

15:32 22.10.2020
Refinancing rate could grow to 7.5% by late 2021 – NBU forecast

Refinancing rate could grow to 7.5% by late 2021 – NBU forecast

15:23 22.10.2020
NBU improves inflation forecast for 2020 to 4.1%, worsens for 2021 to 6.5%

NBU improves inflation forecast for 2020 to 4.1%, worsens for 2021 to 6.5%

15:03 22.10.2020
NBU as before expects arrival of IMF SBA tranche by late 2020 – NBU governor

NBU as before expects arrival of IMF SBA tranche by late 2020 – NBU governor

14:32 22.10.2020
NBU keeps forecast for Ukraine's GDP fall in 2020 by 6%, improves growth expectations in 2021 to 4.2%

NBU keeps forecast for Ukraine's GDP fall in 2020 by 6%, improves growth expectations in 2021 to 4.2%

14:32 22.10.2020
NBU keeps key policy rate at 6%

NBU keeps key policy rate at 6%

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

National budget receipts target met by 109.8% in Oct – Treasury

National budget receipts target met by 109.8% in Oct – Treasury

Balance of single treasury account decreases by 28.8% in Oct – Treasury

Business Activity Outlook Index in Ukraine falls to 47.8 p.p. in Oct – NBU

Ukrnafta for 9 months increases net loss 8.5 times

LATEST

National budget receipts target met by 109.8% in Oct – Treasury

National budget receipts target met by 109.8% in Oct – Treasury

Balance of single treasury account decreases by 28.8% in Oct – Treasury

Kyivstar launches phishing SMS blocking service

Ukrposhta launches charter service program to U.S., first 125,000 parcels delivered by Ruslan plane to New York

Ukrnafta for 9 months increases net loss 8.5 times

Energoatom backs creation of supervisory board exclusively after corporatization

Maintaining anti-corruption institutions is essential commitment under IMF-supported program – Fund

Motor Sich posts UAH 930 mln net profit in nine months 2020

Ukraine interested in expanding further cooperation with EIB – Shmyhal

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD