12:14 29.10.2020

Ukrzaliznytsia to end this year with losses of UAH 12-14 bln – company head

 Ukrzaliznytsia by the end of 2020 expects to see a loss of UAH 12-14 billion.

"My personal vision: we will end this year with a loss of UAH 12-14 billion," Head of Ukrzaliznytsia JSC Volodymyr Zhmak said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

At the same time, he said that the company counts on the support of international financial institutions.

"We are counting on our partners from the financial sector, first of all, international financial institutions," he added.

In January-June 2020, Ukrzaliznytsia saw a net loss of UAH 8.792 billion, while for the same period in 2019 its net profit amounted to UAH 1.065 billion. At the same time, Ukrzaliznytsia's net income from the sale of products (goods and services) in January-June 2020 amounted to UAH 35.623 billion (a decrease of 19.42% compared to the same period in 2019).

