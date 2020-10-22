Refinancing rate could grow to 7.5% by late 2021 – NBU forecast

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) forecasts an increase in the refinancing rate up to 7.5% by the end of 2021 with a subsequent decrease to 6.5% by the end of 2022, according to the forecast of the National Bank.

According to the corresponding forecast, with a probability of 30%, the refinancing rate by the end of 2021 will be in the range of 6-8.5%, and by the end of 2022 at 4.5-8%.

It is noted that with a probability of 50%, the refinancing rate by the end of 2021 will be in the range of 4.5-10.5%, by the end of 2022 at 3-10%.

The NBU admits that with a 70% probability, by the end of 2021 and 2022 the rate will remain in the ranges of 3-12% and 1-12%, respectively.