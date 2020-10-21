Economy

14:46 21.10.2020

Ukravtodor restarts repair of road from Izmail to Vylkove

The State Road Agency of Ukraine (Ukravtodor) has begun repair work on the sections of the route from Izmail to Vylkove with a length of 34 km (Odesa region).

As reported on the Ukravtodor's Facebook page, work is currently being carried out on a ten-kilometer section from the city of Kiliya to the border of Izmail district. Arrangement of the base with crushed stone-sand mixture has already begun here.

The contractor is Rostdorstroy LLC.

It is noted that work is also carried out to develop designed-estimated documentation for the renewal of a 24 km section from Kiliya to Vylkove. The work is scheduled to begin early next year.

According to the agency, drivers will be able to use the updated route next year.

In total, in Odesa region, Ukravtodor plans to renew 194 km of roads in 2020.

Rostdorstroy along with Kyivshliakhbud are incorporated into RDS Group. The core business is construction, reconstruction and maintenance of roads and bridges, construction of airfield complexes.

As of July 2020, RDS operated in nine regions of Ukraine and had 10 production bases. In particular, the group built concrete road N-14 Kropyvnytsky - Mykolaiv, and as part of the reconstruction of road N-31 Dnipro - Reshetylivka in Poltava region the group built an overpass across the railway and a section of the first concrete road in Ukraine. In 2019, the company won a World Bank tender for work on M-03 highway of the first category Kyiv - Kharkiv - Dovzhansky.

The ultimate beneficial owners of RDS Group are Ukrainian citizens Yuriy Shumakher and Yevhen Konovalov.

Tags: #izmail #odesa_region #road #ukravtodor #rostdorstroy #rds #kyivshliakhbud
