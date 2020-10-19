Ukrzaliznytsia opposes introduction of restrictions on passenger rail traffic, but to comply with all govt decisions

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia considers it inexpedient to restrict the work of railway passenger transport during the quarantine period.

"From the point of view of protecting public health and from the point of view of the economy, we do not see any sense in this. We take maximum care of the safety of our passengers and employees due to the observance of the mask regime," the head of the Passenger Company branch of Ukrzaliznytsia, Oleksandr Pertsovsky, told Interfax-Ukraine.

He stressed that the company does not see any expediency in introducing restrictions on the operation of passenger railway transport and will defend this point of view at all sites available to it.

"From our side, conductors were even sent to suburban trains to monitor observance of the mask regime, temperature screening is carried out at railway stations. In comparison with the alternative - uncontrolled minibuses, railway transport is the most controlled," he emphasized.

He also noted that about 25,000 employees of Ukrzaliznytsia are involved in organizing long-distance transportations alone, while in case of traffic cancellations, 70% of the costs still remain "on the shoulders" of the company.

"But I want to emphasize that Ukrzaliznytsia is a completely law-abiding company, and we will comply with all relevant decisions of the government and regional epidemiological commissions," he said.