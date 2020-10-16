Economy

19:12 16.10.2020

Ukraine, Turkey sign number of agreements on military, defense cooperation after meeting of Zelensky, Erdoğa

After the meeting of Presidents of Ukraine and Turkey, Volodymyr Zelensky and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in Istanbul, a number of documents on military and defense cooperation between the states were signed.

In particular, a declaration of intent between the Defense Ministry of Ukraine and the Directorate of the Defense Industry of the Republic of Turkey was signed.

A framework military agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the government of the Republic of Turkey was also signed.

Tags: #turkey #ukraine
