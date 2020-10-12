Economy

Ukraine enters top 30 countries in postal development

Ukraine ranks 30th in the Integrated Index for Postal Development 2020 (2IPD) among 170 countries in terms of the level of postal development.

The rating is published on the website of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), which compiles it.

The top 30 also includes: Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Netherlands, Japan, France, USA, Great Britain, Canada, Singapore, Italy, Belgium, Poland, New Zealand, Ireland, Czech Republic, Australia, China, Russia, Belarus, Slovakia, Portugal, Korea, Sweden, Estonia, Moldova, Thailand, Finland, and Serbia.

The rating was compiled based on criteria for assessing the reliability, reach, relevance, as well as resilience to external and internal shocks of postal companies.

CEO of JSC Ukrposhta Igor Smelyansky said on his Facebook page on Monday, Ukraine entered the top 30 for the first time.

Interfax-Ukraine
