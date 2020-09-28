Economy

16:03 28.09.2020

DTEK Energy continues talks with special committee of holders of 35% of 2024 eurobonds

1 min read
DTEK Energy continues talks with special committee of holders of 35% of 2024 eurobonds

 DTEK Energy B.V. Group continues to discuss with a special committee of bondholders representing approximately 35% of the outstanding principal on eurobonds maturing in 2024 and with a rate of 10.75%, as well as with a special committee of creditor banks, the restructuring of the group's debt.

"At present, the group has not reached an agreement with a special committee of bondholders and a special committee of creditor banks regarding restructuring, discussions are continuing," DTEK Energy said in a statement on the Irish Stock Exchange.

This is the third such report since the beginning of July this year. The previous one was at the end of July.

According to the information, the financial and legal advisors to DTEK Energy are Houlihan Lokey and Latham & Watkins LLP, the legal advisor to the special committee of eurobond holders is Dechert LLP, the financial and legal advisors to the special committee of creditor banks are Rothschild & Cie and Hogan Lovells International LLP.

Tags: #dtek_energy #bonds
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:11 21.09.2020
Court in Amsterdam imposes restrictions on DTEK Energy under Sberbank of Russia's $45 mln claim

Court in Amsterdam imposes restrictions on DTEK Energy under Sberbank of Russia's $45 mln claim

10:00 17.09.2020
Development of secondary govt bond market could solve problem of financing of state budget 2021 deficit – member of NBU Council

Development of secondary govt bond market could solve problem of financing of state budget 2021 deficit – member of NBU Council

15:00 28.08.2020
NBU finally removes obstacles for entering govt bond market by nonresidents – Finance Ministry

NBU finally removes obstacles for entering govt bond market by nonresidents – Finance Ministry

18:07 14.07.2020
Demand for sovereign bonds in hryvnia down to UAH 10 mln

Demand for sovereign bonds in hryvnia down to UAH 10 mln

09:23 06.06.2020
DTEK Energy posts UAH 7.5 bln net loss in Q1 due to crisis in energy sector – report

DTEK Energy posts UAH 7.5 bln net loss in Q1 due to crisis in energy sector – report

09:13 20.05.2020
NBU approves rules for valuating fair value of govt-secured bonds

NBU approves rules for valuating fair value of govt-secured bonds

18:11 12.05.2020
Finance ministry raises UAH 20 bln at govt bond auctions

Finance ministry raises UAH 20 bln at govt bond auctions

17:38 05.05.2020
Finance ministry raises UAH 10 bln at govt bond auctions at unchanged 11.3%

Finance ministry raises UAH 10 bln at govt bond auctions at unchanged 11.3%

14:43 23.04.2020
NBU ready to take govt-secured corporate bonds, municipal bonds as collateral

NBU ready to take govt-secured corporate bonds, municipal bonds as collateral

16:19 21.04.2020
Ukraine's Finance Ministry again decides not to hold govt bond auctions

Ukraine's Finance Ministry again decides not to hold govt bond auctions

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine will remain dependent on external creditors in next few years - head of Raiffeisen Bank Aval

Interpipe will buy back more 2024 eurobonds for $32.4 mln

Senior fellow at Atlantic Council Aslund leaving Ukrzaliznytsia's supervisory board

Firtash's Group DF denies use of NBU's stabilization loan issued to Bank Nadra to buy 49% stake in ZTMC

Ukrzaliznytsia loses appeal regarding Donetsk Railway' debt repayment obligation to Sberbank

LATEST

Ukraine will remain dependent on external creditors in next few years - head of Raiffeisen Bank Aval

Interpipe will buy back more 2024 eurobonds for $32.4 mln

Business court repeatedly rejects SPF appeal seeking to terminate contract on purchase of Ukrtelecom with ESU

Senior fellow at Atlantic Council Aslund leaving Ukrzaliznytsia's supervisory board

Yakaboo launches intl delivery via Nova Poshta Global

Ukravtodor starts repairs of Izmail-Kiliya-Vilkove road

Ukravtodor starts repair works on road to Ochakiv

Firtash's Group DF denies use of NBU's stabilization loan issued to Bank Nadra to buy 49% stake in ZTMC

Ukrzaliznytsia loses appeal regarding Donetsk Railway' debt repayment obligation to Sberbank

Ukraine pays $110.7 mln coupon for eurobonds due in 2032 – Finance ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD