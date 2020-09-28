DTEK Energy continues talks with special committee of holders of 35% of 2024 eurobonds

DTEK Energy B.V. Group continues to discuss with a special committee of bondholders representing approximately 35% of the outstanding principal on eurobonds maturing in 2024 and with a rate of 10.75%, as well as with a special committee of creditor banks, the restructuring of the group's debt.

"At present, the group has not reached an agreement with a special committee of bondholders and a special committee of creditor banks regarding restructuring, discussions are continuing," DTEK Energy said in a statement on the Irish Stock Exchange.

This is the third such report since the beginning of July this year. The previous one was at the end of July.

According to the information, the financial and legal advisors to DTEK Energy are Houlihan Lokey and Latham & Watkins LLP, the legal advisor to the special committee of eurobond holders is Dechert LLP, the financial and legal advisors to the special committee of creditor banks are Rothschild & Cie and Hogan Lovells International LLP.