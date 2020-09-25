Economy

12:34 25.09.2020

Ukrainian PM wants to create stock market in a year

1 min read
Ukrainian PM wants to create stock market in a year

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has announced the beginning of consultations with experts on the creation of the stock market in Ukraine.

"I am convinced that with the involvement of international experts, we will develop this topic and in a year we will end up with the stock market," the government's press service quoted the Prime Minister as saying speaking at a meeting with the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine (ACC) held on September 24.

Shmyhal did not specify other details, but expressed hope that the ACC representatives would join this process.

For the second time this month, the prime minister noted that the absence of a functioning stock market after almost 30 years of Ukraine's independence is a crime, and the benefits of the stock market can be seen on the example of neighboring countries.

In mid-June, head of the executive committee of the National Reforms Council under the President of Ukraine Mikheil Saakashvili announced the plans of the National Council to consider the project of the Kyiv Financial Center.

Tags: #stock_market #shmyhal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:14 25.09.2020
Cabinet consulting with IMF on possibility of reducing 2020 state budget deficit - Shmyhal

Cabinet consulting with IMF on possibility of reducing 2020 state budget deficit - Shmyhal

15:44 08.09.2020
Shmyhal calls for increase in Ukraine's own gas production

Shmyhal calls for increase in Ukraine's own gas production

14:48 05.09.2020
Shmyhal: average wage of UAH 15,000, average pension of UAH 5,000 is goal we must pursue

Shmyhal: average wage of UAH 15,000, average pension of UAH 5,000 is goal we must pursue

14:10 05.09.2020
Creating stock market, introducing contributory pensions are Ukraine's priority - PM

Creating stock market, introducing contributory pensions are Ukraine's priority - PM

15:36 02.09.2020
Premier demands rapid settlement of issue of Centrenergo's merger with rented state-run mines

Premier demands rapid settlement of issue of Centrenergo's merger with rented state-run mines

14:32 27.08.2020
U.S. investors' participation in privatization of Ukrainian SOEs can help enhance bilateral relations

U.S. investors' participation in privatization of Ukrainian SOEs can help enhance bilateral relations

11:04 13.08.2020
Cabinet transfers almost 200 state objects to SPF management – Shmyhal

Cabinet transfers almost 200 state objects to SPF management – Shmyhal

16:08 10.08.2020
Govt introduces daily work of State Commission on Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response due to deterioration of epidemic situation - Shmyhal

Govt introduces daily work of State Commission on Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response due to deterioration of epidemic situation - Shmyhal

11:53 10.08.2020
Medvedchuk's trip to Crimea is 'very unacceptable step' by Ukrainian politician – Shmyhal

Medvedchuk's trip to Crimea is 'very unacceptable step' by Ukrainian politician – Shmyhal

10:03 10.08.2020
Ukraine can resume water supplies to Crimea in case of humanitarian disaster, but only for population - PM Shmyhal

Ukraine can resume water supplies to Crimea in case of humanitarian disaster, but only for population - PM Shmyhal

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet consulting with IMF on possibility of reducing 2020 state budget deficit - Shmyhal

SCM sells network of Parallel fuel stations - media

Fedorov considers financing of cybersecurity in budget-2021 dramatically insufficient

Cabinet consulting with NBU and IMF on possibility of reducing inflation forecast for 2021

NBU decides to liquidate Bank Arcada

LATEST

SCM sells network of Parallel fuel stations - media

Fedorov considers financing of cybersecurity in budget-2021 dramatically insufficient

Cabinet consulting with NBU and IMF on possibility of reducing inflation forecast for 2021

NBU decides to liquidate Bank Arcada

Bill on reduction of VAT on some agricultural goods lobbies interests of large agro traders – expert

Energoatom and Naftogaz agree on joint implementation of hydrogen projects

NBU predicts actual budget deficit at 6-6.5% of GDP in 2020

NBU expects surplus of Ukraine's current account to reach nil in H1 2020

Ukraine, Slovakia to cooperate in development of multimodal transport between Asia, EU

Ukraine should try to get tranche from IMF under SBA by late 2020 – Deputy NBU governor

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD