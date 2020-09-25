Ukrainian PM wants to create stock market in a year

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has announced the beginning of consultations with experts on the creation of the stock market in Ukraine.

"I am convinced that with the involvement of international experts, we will develop this topic and in a year we will end up with the stock market," the government's press service quoted the Prime Minister as saying speaking at a meeting with the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine (ACC) held on September 24.

Shmyhal did not specify other details, but expressed hope that the ACC representatives would join this process.

For the second time this month, the prime minister noted that the absence of a functioning stock market after almost 30 years of Ukraine's independence is a crime, and the benefits of the stock market can be seen on the example of neighboring countries.

In mid-June, head of the executive committee of the National Reforms Council under the President of Ukraine Mikheil Saakashvili announced the plans of the National Council to consider the project of the Kyiv Financial Center.