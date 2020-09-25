Economy

10:22 25.09.2020

Bill on reduction of VAT on some agricultural goods lobbies interests of large agro traders – expert

2 min read
Bill on reduction of VAT on some agricultural goods lobbies interests of large agro traders – expert

Bill No. 3656 adopted as a basis on reducing the VAT rate from 20% to 14% on some types of agricultural products lobbies the interests of large agricultural traders of unprocessed agricultural products and does not protect the interests of small farmers in any way, lawyer of Ilyashev & Partners Nina Bets has said.

"This bill is aimed exclusively at lobbying the interests of large agricultural traders of unprocessed agricultural products, the supply of which will be taxed for them at reduced rates. The bill does not in any way protect the interests of small farmers, who are most often individual entrepreneurs of the fourth group and, accordingly, are not VAT payers," she said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Bets also stressed that the bill does not reduce the cost of the final product for the consumer.

"After all, the reduced rate is introduced only at the stage of delivery of the unprocessed product, and at the subsequent stages of the movement of goods, the standard rate will be applied," she explained.

At the same time, the lawyer pointed out the inconsistency of the bill with European and international standards.

"According to EU legislation, if a reduced VAT rate is introduced at the stage of production of goods, its effect continues until the stage of delivery of the final product to the end consumer. This is the only way to ensure the affordability of some goods or services for consumers," Bets explained.

At the same time, VAT is one of the main sources of replenishment of the state budget, so the bill will affect its income, Ilyashev & Partners believes.

The expert explained that the proposed rules also complicate VAT administration.

Tags: #agro #traders #vat
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:15 29.01.2020
MP Hetmantsev proposes to impose 20% tax on Google, Facebook, Apple, Netflix, Alibaba services in Ukraine – bill

MP Hetmantsev proposes to impose 20% tax on Google, Facebook, Apple, Netflix, Alibaba services in Ukraine – bill

10:15 04.12.2019
Agricultural Holding A.G.R. Group intends to become a public company and considers an opportunity to arrange IPO

Agricultural Holding A.G.R. Group intends to become a public company and considers an opportunity to arrange IPO

18:55 22.04.2019
Agrarians hope profile agencies won't be reshuffled after presidential elections

Agrarians hope profile agencies won't be reshuffled after presidential elections

14:03 30.08.2018
Poroshenko signs oilseed export VAT bill into law

Poroshenko signs oilseed export VAT bill into law

17:31 28.08.2018
VAT refunds seen as main factor behind weakening of hryvnia

VAT refunds seen as main factor behind weakening of hryvnia

12:24 10.07.2018
MPs propose lowering VAT for berry producers to 7% from 2019

MPs propose lowering VAT for berry producers to 7% from 2019

11:37 20.04.2018
Lawmakers propose introducing zero VAT for milk supplies in Ukraine

Lawmakers propose introducing zero VAT for milk supplies in Ukraine

10:34 08.02.2018
Govt approves rules for paying VAT in installments for imported equipment

Govt approves rules for paying VAT in installments for imported equipment

14:14 05.02.2018
Kernel, Azovstal, Cargill largest VAT refunds recipient in Jan 2018

Kernel, Azovstal, Cargill largest VAT refunds recipient in Jan 2018

15:02 26.01.2018
Exports of Ukrainian agricultural products 16.3% up in 2017

Exports of Ukrainian agricultural products 16.3% up in 2017

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet consulting with IMF on possibility of reducing 2020 state budget deficit - Shmyhal

SCM sells network of Parallel fuel stations - media

Fedorov considers financing of cybersecurity in budget-2021 dramatically insufficient

Ukrainian PM wants to create stock market in a year

Cabinet consulting with NBU and IMF on possibility of reducing inflation forecast for 2021

LATEST

Cabinet consulting with IMF on possibility of reducing 2020 state budget deficit - Shmyhal

SCM sells network of Parallel fuel stations - media

Fedorov considers financing of cybersecurity in budget-2021 dramatically insufficient

Ukrainian PM wants to create stock market in a year

Cabinet consulting with NBU and IMF on possibility of reducing inflation forecast for 2021

NBU decides to liquidate Bank Arcada

Energoatom and Naftogaz agree on joint implementation of hydrogen projects

NBU predicts actual budget deficit at 6-6.5% of GDP in 2020

NBU expects surplus of Ukraine's current account to reach nil in H1 2020

Ukraine, Slovakia to cooperate in development of multimodal transport between Asia, EU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD