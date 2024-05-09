Economy

20:29 09.05.2024

Solsky sums up main areas of financing agricultural sector in 2022-2024

3 min read
Solsky sums up main areas of financing agricultural sector in 2022-2024

Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solsky in the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday announced the main financial instruments that were in force in the industry during two years of full-scale war, including Affordable Loans 5-7-9, the launch of the Partial Credit Guarantee Fund, support for microfarmers, planting gardens, greenhouses and livestock farming.

"These two years and two months have been extremely difficult for Ukrainian agriculture. At the same time, and I am absolutely sure of this, the agricultural market, farmers, and agricultural business have shown extreme endurance and adaptation to difficult conditions and the ability to develop even in such conditions," he said.

As one of his most important tasks as minister, Solsky named ensuring financing of the agricultural sector in war conditions, in particular the launch of the Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program for farmers.

According to him, more than 50% of the financing under this program is lending to agricultural producers. Farmers received 1.5 times the maximum amount of preferential loans, UAH 90 million. Over two years, some 14,639 agricultural producers used them and attracted more than UAH 67 billion. At the same time, the farmers returned 99% of the borrowed loans.

Among the latest changes in the Affordable Loans 5-7-9 program, Solsky named the extension until March 31, 2025 of lending to farmers under previously concluded loan agreements; increasing the preferential credit limit for farmers involved in livestock farming; extension of loans to agricultural enterprises whose production facilities as of February 24, 2022 were in the territory of active hostilities or temporarily occupied.

In addition, thanks to the cooperation of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and the World Bank, $580 million was raised to compensate for interest under this program, the minister said.

Solsky also said that during 2022-2024. Work was carried out to launch the Partial Agricultural Credit Guarantee Fund, which guarantees 50% of the outstanding principal amount to farmers with land plots of up to 500 hectares. The fund started operating in February 2024.

The head of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy thanked the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy for adopting the law on electronic agricultural receipts. "Already this year, agricultural notes will be one of the ways through which farmers will be able to receive additional funds," he said.

Speaking about the results of other state programs for financing the agricultural sector, Solsky noted the support of microfarmers with subsidies per hectare and per cow in 2022 and 2024, for which more than UAH 1.6 billion were allocated in 2022. More than 31,000 farmers took advantage of it. In 2024, the program will be expanded to additional types of livestock farming, and the amount of payments for farmers from the occupied territories will be increased.

The grant program for gardens and greenhouses from 2022, which the state compensated for 70% of the costs, was used by 215 farmers who planted new gardens and built greenhouses on 2,500 hectares, created almost 1,400 permanent jobs and more than 23,000 seasonal ones.

Tags: #financing #sector #agro

MORE ABOUT

19:08 25.04.2024
Chornomorsk port resumes shipment of agricultural products for export

Chornomorsk port resumes shipment of agricultural products for export

20:42 23.04.2024
Ukraine to secure additional EUR 100 mln from Council of Europe for healthcare reconstruction

Ukraine to secure additional EUR 100 mln from Council of Europe for healthcare reconstruction

19:44 23.04.2024
Shmyhal: Govt allocates over UAH 8 bln for construction of fortifications

Shmyhal: Govt allocates over UAH 8 bln for construction of fortifications

21:19 02.04.2024
USAID announces launch of grant program for agricultural processing enterprises to develop exports

USAID announces launch of grant program for agricultural processing enterprises to develop exports

10:10 13.03.2024
Ukraine signs documents with EU on EUR 6 bln in Bridge financing in March-April

Ukraine signs documents with EU on EUR 6 bln in Bridge financing in March-April

20:54 08.03.2024
Embassy: Some 59 Ukrainians evacuated, incl 15 children

Embassy: Some 59 Ukrainians evacuated, incl 15 children

18:02 29.02.2024
Ukraine gets $1.2 bln in external support in two months of 2024, with need of $3 bln per month

Ukraine gets $1.2 bln in external support in two months of 2024, with need of $3 bln per month

19:31 15.02.2024
Steering Committee of Donor Coordination Platform calls for urgent funding for Ukraine

Steering Committee of Donor Coordination Platform calls for urgent funding for Ukraine

20:33 06.02.2024
Cabinet to allocate UAH 4.5 bln for rehabilitation programs in 11 regions

Cabinet to allocate UAH 4.5 bln for rehabilitation programs in 11 regions

19:50 31.01.2024
ARMA looking for manager for seized Ermolino semi-finished products plant, which belonged to Russian businessman Aleksandrov

ARMA looking for manager for seized Ermolino semi-finished products plant, which belonged to Russian businessman Aleksandrov

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrenergo will limit industrial consumers, businesses from 18:00 to 23:00, emergency shutdowns for public possible

Four MPC members expect reduction of key policy rate to 11.5-12% by late 2024, remaining 7 expect fall to 13% – NBU

NBU lifts restrictions on import of works, services; introduces other currency concessions

PM: preferential price for gas extended until end of summer, for electricity until end of spring

Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln in Bridge financing from EU under Ukraine Facility – Ministry of Finance

LATEST

Rada regulates distribution of 12% of normative monetary value of public land for its lease through auctions

USA to allocate over $190 mln to support Ukraine's energy sector over five years

Shmyhal orders to approve restoration schedules for energy facilities, reinforce their defense before next heating season

Ukrenergo will limit industrial consumers, businesses from 18:00 to 23:00, emergency shutdowns for public possible

Naftogaz Group receives UAH 23.1 bln net profit in 2023 against UAH 79.1 bln loss in 2022

After opening of sea exports, Metinvest increases workload of factories, directs efforts to retain teams – HR Director

Kamet Steel plant carrying out major overhaul of cable rack at coke chemical division for uninterrupted power supply

Business expectations in Ukrainian construction market in Q2 decrease by 1.1 pp – statistics

Four MPC members expect reduction of key policy rate to 11.5-12% by late 2024, remaining 7 expect fall to 13% – NBU

NBU develops alternative scenario in case of higher security risks with GDP growth in 2025 by 3.3%

AD
AD
AD
AD