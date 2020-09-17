Economy

12:34 17.09.2020

Naftogaz head counts on quick division of Ukrnafta's assets after passing tax debt bills

1 min read
Naftogaz head counts on quick division of Ukrnafta's assets after passing tax debt bills

 Naftogaz Ukrainy Executive Board Chairman Andriy Kobolev is counting on the speedy separation of the assets of PJSC Ukrnafta if the Verkhovna Rada adopts bills that will allow the company to pay UAH 30.5 billion of tax debt.

"We really hope that next week the bills will be heard. They [their adoption] will allow us to "clean up" the problem with old debts and approach the division of the company's assets. Therefore, we hope that in a few months we will be able to say that the entire Naftogaz group is fullyowned by the state, and other private shareholders and their interests have gone beyond the group," he told journalist Yanina Sokolova on her Youtube channel on Tuesday evening.

Tags: #kobolev #naftogaz #ukrnafta
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:29 16.09.2020
Gazprom to pay some $2 bln for gas transit across Ukraine in 2020 – Naftogaz chief

Gazprom to pay some $2 bln for gas transit across Ukraine in 2020 – Naftogaz chief

15:48 09.09.2020
Naftogaz strengthening geological direction to raise new hydrocarbon resources - top manager

Naftogaz strengthening geological direction to raise new hydrocarbon resources - top manager

15:52 05.09.2020
Naftogaz to sue suppliers over debts for supplied gas for UAH 24 bln

Naftogaz to sue suppliers over debts for supplied gas for UAH 24 bln

16:06 27.08.2020
Naftogaz will raise price of gas for public by 45%, to UAH 4.7/cubic meter in Sept

Naftogaz will raise price of gas for public by 45%, to UAH 4.7/cubic meter in Sept

11:09 07.08.2020
Gas accumulated in Ukraine and Europe excludes possibility of super-high gas prices – Naftogaz head

Gas accumulated in Ukraine and Europe excludes possibility of super-high gas prices – Naftogaz head

09:20 07.08.2020
Naftogaz head predicts presence of up to seven large companies in retail gas market in 2-3 years

Naftogaz head predicts presence of up to seven large companies in retail gas market in 2-3 years

10:20 24.07.2020
Govt promulgates resolution on approval of Naftogaz as supplier of 'last resort' for public

Govt promulgates resolution on approval of Naftogaz as supplier of 'last resort' for public

19:03 20.07.2020
Ukraine should extend incentive royalty in oil and gas industry to attract investment – Naftogaz top manager

Ukraine should extend incentive royalty in oil and gas industry to attract investment – Naftogaz top manager

15:28 15.07.2020
Naftogaz could finance program to improve energy security of Donbas social infrastructure – premier

Naftogaz could finance program to improve energy security of Donbas social infrastructure – premier

12:59 10.07.2020
Energy Ministry chooses Naftogaz Ukrainy as supplier of last resort in gas market for public

Energy Ministry chooses Naftogaz Ukrainy as supplier of last resort in gas market for public

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU decisions on refinancing rate will depend on development of situation with coronavirus

Final yield benchmark for seven-year eurobonds of Metinvest set at 7.95-8.05% - source

Too early to initiate violation case regarding purchase of shares in Motor Sich by Chinese investors – competition agency head

Owner of Novus chain buys Billa-Ukraine

Gazprom to pay some $2 bln for gas transit across Ukraine in 2020 – Naftogaz chief

LATEST

NBU decisions on refinancing rate will depend on development of situation with coronavirus

Final yield benchmark for seven-year eurobonds of Metinvest set at 7.95-8.05% - source

Infrastructure Ministry looking for opportunity to provide state support to Ukrainian airlines

Ukraine may receive another IMF tranche in Dec - Hetmantsev

Rada rejects govt bill on granting Ukrenergo with guarantees for loans to pay debts to RES companies

Too early to initiate violation case regarding purchase of shares in Motor Sich by Chinese investors – competition agency head

Development of secondary govt bond market could solve problem of financing of state budget 2021 deficit – member of NBU Council

Consumer confidence of Ukrainians continue improving in Aug – study

Tax hikes to balance budget categorically unacceptable - EBA

Owner of Novus chain buys Billa-Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD