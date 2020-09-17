Naftogaz head counts on quick division of Ukrnafta's assets after passing tax debt bills

Naftogaz Ukrainy Executive Board Chairman Andriy Kobolev is counting on the speedy separation of the assets of PJSC Ukrnafta if the Verkhovna Rada adopts bills that will allow the company to pay UAH 30.5 billion of tax debt.

"We really hope that next week the bills will be heard. They [their adoption] will allow us to "clean up" the problem with old debts and approach the division of the company's assets. Therefore, we hope that in a few months we will be able to say that the entire Naftogaz group is fullyowned by the state, and other private shareholders and their interests have gone beyond the group," he told journalist Yanina Sokolova on her Youtube channel on Tuesday evening.