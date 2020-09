State guarantees in 2021 may amount to UAH 28 bln - draft state budget

The draft national budget for 2021 provides for UAH 28.08 billion for state guarantees, but retains restrictions on the additional capitalization of banks and the Deposit Guarantee Fund.

According to the bill promulgated by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, in particular UAH 10 billion are to be provided for portfolio state guarantees.

According to the draft state budget, the NBU in 2021 must transfer at least UAH 33 billion.