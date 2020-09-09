Economy

10:30 09.09.2020

Court award to collect $350 mln from PrivatBank in favor of Surkis' companies appealed – Justice minister

1 min read
Court award to collect $350 mln from PrivatBank in favor of Surkis' companies appealed – Justice minister

Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska announced the filing of an appeal against the ruling of the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv issued on September 2 by Judge Serhiy Vovk to collect about $350 million from PrivatBank in favor of the Surkis brothers' companies as part of an interim measure pending hearing of the dispute on the fairness of attributing these deposits to bail-in procedure.

"We have just filed an appeal against the ruling, and against Judge Vovk himself – a complaint to the High Council of Justice," Maliuska wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the minister of justice, the essence of the ruling is theft.

"His [Judge Vovk] ruling will either be the beginning of the revival of the judiciary, if it is possible to properly respond to the ruling, to the fullest extent of the law. Or vice versa, a symbol of total collapse, if the proper reaction does not occur," the minister of justice said.

He also recalled that the parliament expects to consider bill No. 4064, which blocks the write-off of funds as a measure of securing the claim.

Tags: #justice_minister #court #privatbank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:45 09.09.2020
Supreme Court suspends execution of court ruling to recover $350 mln from PrivatBank

Supreme Court suspends execution of court ruling to recover $350 mln from PrivatBank

15:57 08.09.2020
NABU initiates case against court verdict ruling to collect $350 mln from PrivatBank in favor of Surkis' companies

NABU initiates case against court verdict ruling to collect $350 mln from PrivatBank in favor of Surkis' companies

15:00 08.09.2020
Supreme Court leaves consideration of Sternenko case in Odesa

Supreme Court leaves consideration of Sternenko case in Odesa

10:39 08.09.2020
PrivatBank remains most profitable Ukrainian bank, Ukreximbank unprofitable in seven months

PrivatBank remains most profitable Ukrainian bank, Ukreximbank unprofitable in seven months

09:47 08.09.2020
Justice Ministry's bill to prevent recovery of $ 350 mln from PrivatBank registered in Rada

Justice Ministry's bill to prevent recovery of $ 350 mln from PrivatBank registered in Rada

17:58 07.09.2020
Finance Ministry to appeal Pechersky court decision in dispute between Surkis and PrivatBank by Sept 9

Finance Ministry to appeal Pechersky court decision in dispute between Surkis and PrivatBank by Sept 9

12:21 03.09.2020
President's Office denies meeting of Zelensky with Surkis brothers before Pechersky court's decision

President's Office denies meeting of Zelensky with Surkis brothers before Pechersky court's decision

11:41 03.09.2020
PGO reopens investigation of criminal proceedings with violations found by European Court of Human Rights

PGO reopens investigation of criminal proceedings with violations found by European Court of Human Rights

11:24 03.09.2020
Court orders enforcing funds collection and/or PrivatBank's property freeze if bank refuses to pay Surkis brothers

Court orders enforcing funds collection and/or PrivatBank's property freeze if bank refuses to pay Surkis brothers

09:23 03.09.2020
Finance ministry to challenge Pechersky district court's decision in $350 mln dispute between PrivatBank and Surkis brothers

Finance ministry to challenge Pechersky district court's decision in $350 mln dispute between PrivatBank and Surkis brothers

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky during visit to Khmelnytsky NPP discusses possibility of financing completion of third, fourth power units

Deflation in Ukraine down to 0.2% in Aug, inflation in annual terms up to 2.5% - statistics

Payments on GDP warrants of $40 mln in 2021 with moderate GDP growth potentially could reach $22 bln by 2040 – Finance Minister

Ukraine's Finance Minister expects completion of revision of Stand-By Arrangement soon, tranches by late 2020

Cabinet approves pilot project of National Tobacco Operator

LATEST

Cabinet to propose Rada to support use of electric vehicles in Ukraine

Zelensky during visit to Khmelnytsky NPP discusses possibility of financing completion of third, fourth power units

Deflation in Ukraine down to 0.2% in Aug, inflation in annual terms up to 2.5% - statistics

Payments on GDP warrants of $40 mln in 2021 with moderate GDP growth potentially could reach $22 bln by 2040 – Finance Minister

Ukraine's Finance Minister expects completion of revision of Stand-By Arrangement soon, tranches by late 2020

Naftogaz strengthening geological direction to raise new hydrocarbon resources - top manager

Cabinet approves pilot project of National Tobacco Operator

Working group to create Ukrainian Silicon Valley created in Kharkiv, businessman Yaroslavsky acts as investor

Shmyhal calls for increase in Ukraine's own gas production

Subsidiary of Beijing Xinwei, DCH will again apply to AMC for purchase of Motor Sich

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD