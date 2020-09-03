Economy

15:45 03.09.2020

NBU retains grain harvest forecast at 72 mln tonnes in 2020

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) maintains its forecast for the grain harvest in 2020 at 72 million tonnes, Deputy Governor of the NBU Dmytro Sologub has said.

"The harvest is basically at the level of last year, the area planted with early crops was slightly less than last year, because more corn was sown, but the yield is almost in line with last year ... We keep the estimate for this year's harvest, respectively, at the level of 72 million tonnes," he said during a press briefing of the National Bank.

He noted that the NBU also does not see a significant decrease in grain exports in comparison with the forecast.

Tags: #grain #forecast #nbu
Interfax-Ukraine
