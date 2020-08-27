Economy

14:04 27.08.2020

New Ukrzaliznytsia head wants to divide Ukrzaliznytsia into four companies, change corporate structure

2 min read
New Ukrzaliznytsia head wants to divide Ukrzaliznytsia into four companies, change corporate structure

The new head of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia Volodymyr Zhmak wants to separate four vertically-integrated business units in Ukrzaliznytsia: freight, passenger, infrastructure and container transportation.

"I would like to single out four vertically integrated business units in Ukrzaliznytsia, with separate balance sheets that are able to calculate their income and losses: these are freight traffic, passenger traffic, infrastructure, and my innovation is to take container traffic separately. Container traffic is part of freight traffic now, but this is, in principle, a separate type of business," he said in an interview with Liga.Business.

After that, as Zhmak said, these business units should turn into separate companies within the Ukrzaliznytsia holding.

"For this, they must have everything to carry out their activities. The head of freight transportation must have both locomotives and wagons. And not like now: he goes right to take the locomotives and left to take the wagons," the new head of the company said.

Besides, Zhmak considers it necessary to change the corporate structure of the company.

"The system of forming the board in Ukrzaliznytsia is now quite complicated, the board is formed upon the submission of the supervisory board to the Cabinet of Ministers. And the government appoints board members. As far as I know, the decision of the board is formalized by two signatures: the chairman of the board and a member of the board responsible for the direction in which the decision is made. Members of the board are in direct contact with the supervisory board in the areas for which they are responsible... To implement the tasks that I set, I need a hierarchically well-structured system where I have the ability to make decisions and be responsible for the activities of the entire board, and not just those units that are under me," Zhmak said.

According to him, he will ask the supervisory board about this at the stage of signing the contract and vesting him with powers.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:27 27.08.2020
New Ukrzaliznytsia head advocates uniform freight tariff, privatization of non-core assets

New Ukrzaliznytsia head advocates uniform freight tariff, privatization of non-core assets

15:23 26.08.2020
Govt appoints head of Boryspil airport's supervisory board Zhmak as Head of Ukrzaliznytsia

Govt appoints head of Boryspil airport's supervisory board Zhmak as Head of Ukrzaliznytsia

12:42 20.08.2020
SBU investigates embezzlement of UAH 12 mln of state funds by Ukrzaliznytsia

SBU investigates embezzlement of UAH 12 mln of state funds by Ukrzaliznytsia

16:22 27.07.2020
Ukrzaliznytsia restructures $200 mln debt to Sberbank's Ukrainian subsidiary – company

Ukrzaliznytsia restructures $200 mln debt to Sberbank's Ukrainian subsidiary – company

18:03 21.07.2020
SBU, SFS raiding Ukrzaliznytsia's facilities – Ukrzaliznytsia

SBU, SFS raiding Ukrzaliznytsia's facilities – Ukrzaliznytsia

10:25 21.07.2020
Ukrzaliznytsia to set quotas for import of freight cars, ban loading non-residents' wagons

Ukrzaliznytsia to set quotas for import of freight cars, ban loading non-residents' wagons

11:57 26.06.2020
Ukrainian railways turn to European practices of component procurement, expert says

Ukrainian railways turn to European practices of component procurement, expert says

14:05 25.06.2020
Court decision on succession of Donetsk Railways' debts threatens national security – Ukrzaliznytsia

Court decision on succession of Donetsk Railways' debts threatens national security – Ukrzaliznytsia

12:14 23.06.2020
Saakashvili discusses with Ukrzaliznytsia Supervisory Board plan for reforming railway industry

Saakashvili discusses with Ukrzaliznytsia Supervisory Board plan for reforming railway industry

09:38 23.06.2020
Industrialists ask to cancel introduction from July 1 of new Ukrzaliznytsia contract on cargo traffic criticized by business, AMC

Industrialists ask to cancel introduction from July 1 of new Ukrzaliznytsia contract on cargo traffic criticized by business, AMC

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, Germany sign intergovernmental statement on start of energy partnership

Economy ministry improves inflation forecast for 2020 to 5.9%, expects average hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 27/$1

Deficit of national budget in Jan-July 2020 reaches UAH 51 bln – treasury

Govt appoints head of Boryspil airport's supervisory board Zhmak as Head of Ukrzaliznytsia

NBU places bank Arcada on list of insolvent banks

LATEST

Total losses of Energoatom amount to about UAH 10 bln in H1 - Kotin

Agroton sees $3.6 mln in net loss in H1 2020

Ukraine wants to implement hydropower, energy storage projects in near term – minister

Ukraine, Germany sign intergovernmental statement on start of energy partnership

Economy ministry improves inflation forecast for 2020 to 5.9%, expects average hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 27/$1

Deficit of national budget in Jan-July 2020 reaches UAH 51 bln – treasury

Kyivstar in partnership with UkrFinService launches insurance using mobile phone number account

Deposit Guarantee Fund takes Bank Arcada under control

Volume of issuing 'affordable loans 5-7-9%' exceeds UAH 5.5 bln – Finance Ministry

NBU places bank Arcada on list of insolvent banks

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD