Kudrytsky elected head of Ukrenergo

The supervisory board of Ukrenergo has elected Volodymyr Kudrytsky chairman of the company's board.

According to the press service of the system operator, the relevant decision was made at an extraordinary sitting on August 2.

The requirements for the position were approved by the board at the end of 2019. An international company was hired to manage the selection process. During the final stage of selection, candidates passed interviews with the supervisory board.

In 2016, Kudrytsky came to Ukrenergo as deputy director for investments, in September 2019 he took the post of first deputy chairman of the board, and since February 2020 he has been acting as the head of the enterprise.

Prior to joining Ukrenergo, he was development director of Ukrtransnafta, the operations manager and director for internal audit of MHP S.A., EastOne, TNK-BP, Grant Thornton.