Energy ministry starts preparations for 'green' auctions – Buslavets

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine has started determining annual quotas to support renewable energy and developing a schedule of 'green' auctions, the ministry said on Friday, July 31.

"We have started the work on determining the volume of annual quotas to support 'green' energy, making schedules of auctions and developing norms and regulations for the implementation of the law [on support for electricity generation from renewable energy sources, bill No. 3658]. We also plan to create a coordination group for well-coordinated and effective work," Acting Energy Minister of Ukraine Olha Buslavets said during a meeting of the Anti-Crisis Energy Headquarters.