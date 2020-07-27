Vodafone Ukraine buys back $10 mln eurobonds

VFU Funding Plc, the financial division of Vodafone Ukraine (VF-Ukraine), the mobile communications operator, on July 15, 2020 bought back and annulled its loan participation notes worth $10 million, VFU Funding Plc said in a report on the Irish Stock Exchange.

These are notes issued under Reg S.

As reported, all obligations of the company under the EUR 90 million loan placed by Vodafone Ukraine in April 2018 were fully paid off early 2019.

Early February 2020, Vodafone Ukraine placed $500 million eurobonds at 6.2%. The 144A/Reg S issue was marketed with international investors in Europe and the United States.