Interfax-Ukraine
Telecom
20:19 09.10.2025

Vodafone Ukraine raises price of its latest Eurobond buyback for fifth time, to 96% of par value

3 min read
Vodafone Ukraine raises price of its latest Eurobond buyback for fifth time, to 96% of par value

 Ukraine's second-largest mobile operator, Vodafone Ukraine (VFU), which repurchased its own Eurobonds worth almost $7 million in connection with dividend payments at the end of May, has announced for the fifth time an increase in the repurchase price at its fourth such tender – to 96% of the par value, up from 95% two weeks earlier and 85% in the initial offer on August 13.

As noted in the company's announcement on the Irish Stock Exchange, the maximum buyback amount has been increased by $1.175 million to $6.791 million.

The application deadline has been extended from October 9 to October 23, with settlement now scheduled for approximately October 30.

In the first two tenders, Vodafone Ukraine purchased bonds worth the equivalent of EUR 1 million. The first tender was announced at 99% of the par value, and the second at 90% of the par value. The company did not announce the results of the second tender on the stock exchange, while the scaling factor for the first tender was 0.0040355668.

Following the third tender, where the buyout price was reduced to 85% of the par value and the offer was capped at $4.67 million, Vodafone Ukraine received bids totaling $53.395 million and satisfied them in the amount of $5.208 million. The scaling factor was 0.1315451889487317.

Bonds maturing in February 2027 and bearing a nominal interest rate of 9.625% per annum were issued in the amount of $300 million. After the cancellation of the redeemed bonds, the total par value of bonds remaining outstanding is $292.532 million.

The Eurobond repurchase follows VFU's announcement on April 24, 2025, of a dividend payment to its shareholder in the amount of UAH 660.2 million ($15.9 million at the exchange rate stated in the announcement) for 2024. According to the National Bank's restrictions, these dividends will be paid in separate monthly installments. Each monthly dividend is expected to be in hryvnia equivalent to EUR 1 million. The company noted that, according to the terms of the bond issue, in such a case, it would be required to invite all bondholders to submit a bond sale order for an amount equal to the dividends paid outside of Ukraine. Since then, six monthly dividend payments have been made, each equivalent to approximately EUR 1 million.

As reported, VFU saw its net profit in the first half of 2025 decrease by 13% year-on-year to UAH 1.705 billion, while its revenue increased by 15% to UAH 13.518 billion.

Tags: #vfu #eurobonds

MORE ABOUT

16:12 14.08.2025
Vodafone Ukraine announces another buy-up of eurobonds for almost $4 mln

Vodafone Ukraine announces another buy-up of eurobonds for almost $4 mln

20:26 09.06.2025
Vodafone Ukraine receives almost 250 times more applications for eurobond redemption offer worth $1.1 mln

Vodafone Ukraine receives almost 250 times more applications for eurobond redemption offer worth $1.1 mln

10:56 13.05.2025
DTEK Energy plans annual eurobond buybacks of up to $100 mln, seeks changes to bond terms

DTEK Energy plans annual eurobond buybacks of up to $100 mln, seeks changes to bond terms

12:45 07.02.2025
Vodafone Ukraine agrees to defer eurobond repayment for 2 years with rate increase, 2% interest

Vodafone Ukraine agrees to defer eurobond repayment for 2 years with rate increase, 2% interest

09:36 07.11.2024
Ukrainian eurobonds, Stocks rise on news of Trump's victory in U.S. elections

Ukrainian eurobonds, Stocks rise on news of Trump's victory in U.S. elections

14:55 06.11.2024
Ukrenergo declares technical default on eurobond payments for $825 mln

Ukrenergo declares technical default on eurobond payments for $825 mln

16:52 03.10.2024
Vodafone Ukraine after talks with eurobond holders on restructuring refuses to continue them

Vodafone Ukraine after talks with eurobond holders on restructuring refuses to continue them

21:02 01.10.2024
Kernel announces plans to fully redeem $300 mln eurobonds in Oct

Kernel announces plans to fully redeem $300 mln eurobonds in Oct

13:21 25.09.2024
Clients of sanctioned broker Freedom Finance near losing UAH 800 mln in Ukraine's eurobonds

Clients of sanctioned broker Freedom Finance near losing UAH 800 mln in Ukraine's eurobonds

20:15 23.08.2024
Ukraine extends early consent period for eurobond exchange until evening of Aug 27

Ukraine extends early consent period for eurobond exchange until evening of Aug 27

HOT NEWS

Kyivstar tests Starlink Direct to Cell satellite technology in Ukraine for launch in autumn

Kyivstar closes deal to acquire 97% of Uklon for $155.2 mln

Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district court lifts freeze on Kyivstar corporate rights

All print media in Ukraine must have Ukrainian-language version from Jan 16

LATEST

Kyivstar integrates AI into Kyivstar Cloud to analyze large volumes of data

Kyivstar to analyze migration flows in Kharkiv for 2022–2025 for UAH 588,000

Ukrposhta purchases 160 new cars with EBRD loan

Return on investment in Diia is 100 times – 1st Dpty PM

Vodafone Ukraine raises eurobond redemption price for second time – up to 92% of par

Kyivstar shares up 20% since market debut, further growth potential seen – Kyivstar president

Ukraine to soon launch world's first national AI assistant providing govt services in Diia

Nova Poshta adds 10% customs duty to cost of shipments delivery to USA

Ukrposhta reaches agreement with USA on 10% customs levy for mail, delivery rates to rise by $1.5–3

Allo electronics retailer opens Ukraine's first monobrand Roborock store

AD
AD