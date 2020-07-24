Economy

14:56 24.07.2020

Ukraine placing 2033 eurobonds for $2 bln at 7.253%

1 min read
Ukraine placing 2033 eurobonds for $2 bln at 7.253%

Ukraine has announced the pricing of new 12-year eurobonds maturing in 2033 in the amount of $2 billion, denominated in U.S. dollars with a yield of 7.253%.

"It is expected that the new issue will be assigned "B" ratings by the rating agencies Standard&Poor's and Fitch. Settlements for the new issue are due on July 30," the Finance Ministry said.

The ministry also reminded that part of proceeds from the new issue will be used to buy back eurobonds with maturity in 2021 and 2022 and a nominal yield of 7.75% per annum for a total of $846.15 million.

"Despite challenging times for developing countries, Ukraine continues to implement its debt management strategy by actively managing public debt to mitigate refinancing risks. At the same time, this transaction complements our efforts to maximize the amount of concessional financing available to Ukraine to ensure sufficient stock of liquidity in the current conditions," Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said.

As reported, the deal is organized by Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan.

Tags: #eurobonds #ukraine #finance_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:25 24.07.2020
MFA finalizes concept of creating special intl format for Crimea – PM Shmyhal

MFA finalizes concept of creating special intl format for Crimea – PM Shmyhal

14:23 24.07.2020
Ukraine to buy back 2021 and 2022 eurobonds for $846.2 mln at expense of 2033 eurobonds

Ukraine to buy back 2021 and 2022 eurobonds for $846.2 mln at expense of 2033 eurobonds

12:57 24.07.2020
Armed Forces of Ukraine to define specific forms of interaction with NATO in format of Enhanced Opportunities Partnership

Armed Forces of Ukraine to define specific forms of interaction with NATO in format of Enhanced Opportunities Partnership

11:04 24.07.2020
Ukraine to expand cooperation with Switzerland in energy

Ukraine to expand cooperation with Switzerland in energy

18:26 23.07.2020
Ukraine placing $2 bln of 2033 bonds at 7.25%

Ukraine placing $2 bln of 2033 bonds at 7.25%

17:06 23.07.2020
Ukraine wants the topic of updating Association Agreement to be the main one at Ukraine-EU summit – PM

Ukraine wants the topic of updating Association Agreement to be the main one at Ukraine-EU summit – PM

15:13 23.07.2020
Ukraine signs memorandum with EU on receiving macrofinancial aid of EUR 1.2 bln

Ukraine signs memorandum with EU on receiving macrofinancial aid of EUR 1.2 bln

12:45 23.07.2020
Rada's resolution on local elections on Oct 25 comes into force

Rada's resolution on local elections on Oct 25 comes into force

18:15 22.07.2020
Russian-led forces violate silence regime six times in Donbas on Wed

Russian-led forces violate silence regime six times in Donbas on Wed

16:54 22.07.2020
Ukraine returns to plans on placing, buying back eurobonds postponed in early July amid resignation of NBU head

Ukraine returns to plans on placing, buying back eurobonds postponed in early July amid resignation of NBU head

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to buy back 2021 and 2022 eurobonds for $846.2 mln at expense of 2033 eurobonds

Govt promulgates resolution on approval of Naftogaz as supplier of 'last resort' for public

Ukraine placing $2 bln of 2033 bonds at 7.25%

NBU expects Ukraine's GDP to fall to 6% in 2020

Ukraine signs memorandum with EU on receiving macrofinancial aid of EUR 1.2 bln

LATEST

Ukrtelecom sees EBITDA fall by 3%, revenues from Internet services rise by 7% in H1, 2020

EBRD issues $27 mln loan to Nibulon due to pandemic

Imperial Tobacco pays almost UAH 460 mln fine imposed by AMC

Govt promulgates resolution on approval of Naftogaz as supplier of 'last resort' for public

Shmyhal on NBU's buying govt bonds in secondary market: it's possible but cannot be practice

NBU expects Ukraine's GDP to fall to 6% in 2020

NBU retains refinancing rate at 6%

NBU expects intl reserves growth to $29.8 bln in 2020

S&P affirms 'B' rating for Metinvest, outlook stable

Bill on local content policy does not comply with Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – PM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD