Economy

14:23 24.07.2020

Ukraine to buy back 2021 and 2022 eurobonds for $846.2 mln at expense of 2033 eurobonds

2 min read
Ukraine to buy back 2021 and 2022 eurobonds for $846.2 mln at expense of 2033 eurobonds

Ukraine, through a new issue of eurobonds for $2 billion maturing in 2033, will buy back eurobonds for a par amount of $434.819 million and $371.341 million maturing in 2021 and 2022 respectively at a price of 104.5% and 105.5% of par value.

According to a report on the website of the Irish Stock Exchange, the total amount of payments will be $846.151 million.

According to the report, the date of settlement for 2021 and 2022 eurobonds is set for July 28, for 2033 eurobonds for July 30.

Initially, in the announcement of the exchange on July 22, Ukraine indicated $750 million as the indicative total volume of the buyback.

According to the statement, 2021 bonds worth $1.409 billion and 2022 bonds worth $1.384 billion were outstanding prior to the buyback.

Ukraine placed the 2033 bonds at 7.25% per annum according to preliminary information, but the official results have not yet been announced. Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan organized the new offering.

This was Ukraine's second attempt at placing dollar-denominated eurobonds in a month. The country's previous eurobond offering took place on July1, investors were offered a 12-year issue. The final placement volume was supposed to come to $1.75 billion, and the final yield rate was set at 7.3%. But the deal was called off at the last minute due to the National Bank governor's resignation.

Ukraine has succeeded in borrowing more at a lower rate at the second attempt.

Tags: #eurobonds #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:56 24.07.2020
Ukraine placing 2033 eurobonds for $2 bln at 7.253%

Ukraine placing 2033 eurobonds for $2 bln at 7.253%

14:25 24.07.2020
MFA finalizes concept of creating special intl format for Crimea – PM Shmyhal

MFA finalizes concept of creating special intl format for Crimea – PM Shmyhal

12:57 24.07.2020
Armed Forces of Ukraine to define specific forms of interaction with NATO in format of Enhanced Opportunities Partnership

Armed Forces of Ukraine to define specific forms of interaction with NATO in format of Enhanced Opportunities Partnership

11:04 24.07.2020
Ukraine to expand cooperation with Switzerland in energy

Ukraine to expand cooperation with Switzerland in energy

18:26 23.07.2020
Ukraine placing $2 bln of 2033 bonds at 7.25%

Ukraine placing $2 bln of 2033 bonds at 7.25%

17:06 23.07.2020
Ukraine wants the topic of updating Association Agreement to be the main one at Ukraine-EU summit – PM

Ukraine wants the topic of updating Association Agreement to be the main one at Ukraine-EU summit – PM

15:13 23.07.2020
Ukraine signs memorandum with EU on receiving macrofinancial aid of EUR 1.2 bln

Ukraine signs memorandum with EU on receiving macrofinancial aid of EUR 1.2 bln

12:45 23.07.2020
Rada's resolution on local elections on Oct 25 comes into force

Rada's resolution on local elections on Oct 25 comes into force

18:15 22.07.2020
Russian-led forces violate silence regime six times in Donbas on Wed

Russian-led forces violate silence regime six times in Donbas on Wed

16:54 22.07.2020
Ukraine returns to plans on placing, buying back eurobonds postponed in early July amid resignation of NBU head

Ukraine returns to plans on placing, buying back eurobonds postponed in early July amid resignation of NBU head

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine placing 2033 eurobonds for $2 bln at 7.253%

Govt promulgates resolution on approval of Naftogaz as supplier of 'last resort' for public

Ukraine placing $2 bln of 2033 bonds at 7.25%

NBU expects Ukraine's GDP to fall to 6% in 2020

Ukraine signs memorandum with EU on receiving macrofinancial aid of EUR 1.2 bln

LATEST

Ukrtelecom sees EBITDA fall by 3%, revenues from Internet services rise by 7% in H1, 2020

EBRD issues $27 mln loan to Nibulon due to pandemic

Imperial Tobacco pays almost UAH 460 mln fine imposed by AMC

Govt promulgates resolution on approval of Naftogaz as supplier of 'last resort' for public

Shmyhal on NBU's buying govt bonds in secondary market: it's possible but cannot be practice

NBU expects Ukraine's GDP to fall to 6% in 2020

NBU retains refinancing rate at 6%

NBU expects intl reserves growth to $29.8 bln in 2020

S&P affirms 'B' rating for Metinvest, outlook stable

Bill on local content policy does not comply with Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – PM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD